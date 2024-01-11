The Boys Season 4: New Photo Spoils 1 Hero's Surprise Return

One of The Boys Season 4's cast might've just spoiled their return in the next set of episodes.

Hot off the success of Prime Video's Gen V, the next installment in The Boys universe is releasing sometime in 2024, though the latest season could be coming sooner than some fans might expect.

Season 4 is poised to bring back many fan-favorite characters, including a rising villain in Claudia Doumit's Victoria Neuman and The Seven's Black Noir who has been replaced in-universe.

Questions remain in regards to which other familiar faces will show up, such as whether Gen V's Cate Dunlap or Marie Moreau could appear for a crossover.

Jensen Ackles Teases Season 4 Return

The Boys star Jensen Ackles seemingly spoiled his return for Season 4 in a recent floating around X (formerly Twitter).

The hat that Ackles is wearing says "The Boys Season 4" on its side, all but confirming his return as Soldier Boy in the next season.

Best known for his role as Dean Winchester in The CW's Supernatural, Ackles joined Amazon Prime Video's The Boys during Season 3 as another lead antagonist.

After being revealed to be alive and in a comatose state in a secret Russian laboratory, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and The Boys accidentally free him.

Throwing this overpowered anti-hero into Season 3 presented a substantial new wrinkle that drastically altered some of the main characters' plans.

It was always seen as likely for Soldier Boy to play a role in Season 4, despite not being shown in the teaser trailer, as he was recently introduced to the series in Season 3 and made a cameo appearance in the spin-off series Gen V.

During a conversation with Awards Radar, Ankles teases the future, confirming that "Soldier Boy is not dead:"

"There’s some things out there. I’m not allowed to give anything out, but we’ll just say that Soldier Boy is not dead. Thank God."

What Will Happen to Soldier Boy in Season 4?

In the Season 3 finale of The Boys, Billy Butcher's plan to kill Homelander takes an unexpected turn as two fights erupt involving The Boys, Soldier Boy, Homelander, and Maeve.

The conflict leads to Soldier Boy going nuclear, Maeve sacrificing herself to divert the explosion, losing her powers but surviving, and Soldier Boy being put into cryogenic slumber by Grace Mallory.

In Gen V, Soldier Boy returns as a figment of Cate's (Maddie Phillips) imagination. He was Cate's childhood imaginary friend, adding a humorous element to the storyline.

However, the cameo takes a dark turn when blood vessels burst in Cate's mind, turning Soldier Boy into ash, highlighting the fleeting nature of this version and its lack of impact on the franchise's future.

Heading into Season 4, fans can expect the physical version of Soldier Boy to return, most likely wreaking more havoc with his own agenda.

The Boys Season 4 is expected to be released sometime in the first half of 2024.