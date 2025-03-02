A recent update from the set of The Boys has confirmed the series plans to address one of Season 4's cliffhangers.

The superhero satire series is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic books and quickly made a name for itself when it debuted on Prime Video in 2019.

Now, five years later, The Boys is preparing to enter its final season and there are plenty of loose ends to tie up before the series says goodbye.

The Boys Season 5 Confirms the Return of Soldier Boy (and Friends)

Prime Video

Filming on Season 5 of The Boys has begun in Toronto and a new clip from the set has confirmed the return of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

Soldier Boy, considered America's first superhero in The Boys universe, debuted in Season 3 as a potential weapon to stop Homelander. Until it was revealed that Soldier Boy was Homelander's biological father.

Soldier Boy was eventually defeated thanks to Maeve's sacrifice and put back on ice by the government.

This meant Ackles' character was off-screen for the majority of Season 4 of The Boys, until the final episode showed Homelander being brought to the secret location of his captive father.

The Boys

The return of Soldier Boy was met with major excitement from The Boys fans, particularly after it was confirmed at Comic-Con that Ackles would be returning as a series regular for Season 5.

A recent video released on Prime Video's social channels has confirmed Ackles' is back on set for filming on Season 5 of The Boys - and he won't be alone.

The video features Ackles reaching out to his Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, rallying them to be a part of The Boys final season by saying "We got work to do... again."

No character details were confirmed for Padalecki or Collins, but the promise of a Supernatural reunion on The Boys seems too good of an opportunity for the series to pass up, meaning the three actors will surely share the screen at some point.

What to Expect From Soldier Boy in The Boys Season 5

The confirmation that Soldier Boy was not dead in The Boys Season 4 finale and is primed to be reunited with Homelander opens the door for a wealth of opportunities in the final episodes.

Season 5 of The Boys will see Homelander in a new position of power, and with his psychopathic father at his side, it could spell big trouble for the Boys. That trouble will no doubt only increase if Padalecki and Collins do end up playing allies of Soldier Boy.

It's expected that the father-son relationship between Soldier Boy and Homelander will be a focus in the new season, but whether or not the duo can come together as a family remains to be seen. The last time the two saw each other they were at odds after Soldier Boy attacked Homelander's son, Ryan.

Whether or not Soldier Boy ends up being in the firing line of The Boys' apocalyptic final season, it won't be the last time fans will see Ackles as the character.

Along with his return in The Boys it was confirmed at SDCC last year that Ackles would be leading a prequel series, alongside Aya Cash as Stormfront, titled Vought Rising.

The Boys Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on Prime Video.