Prime Video is going all-in on The Boys universe with a new prequel TV show Vought Rising. A recent update has shed some light on the series' potential release window.

The Boys is based on the satirical superhero comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The flagship show already has one spin-off in the college-set series Gen V, which occurs concurrently with the timeline of The Boys.

Vought Rising was announced last year at San Diego Comic-Con as another spin-off to The Boys. But unlike Gen V, this series will be the franchise's first prequel, set in the 1950s and following the lives of controversial heroes Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Stormfront (Aya Cash).

Prime Video

A new production update for the Jensen Ackles-starring Vought Rising does not yet provides insight into the series' projected release window on Prime Video, particularly when factoring in the timelines of other projects in The Boys franchise.

A posting on Production List reveals that Vought Rising intends to film in New York between August 1, 2025, and December 1, 2025.

If Vought Rising follows a similar production schedule to other The Boys projects, there will likely be at least a 12-month gap between the end of filming and the show's premiere.

The Boys Season 3 filmed for around 7 months before it wrapped on September 10, 2021. It was then released nine months later on June 3, 2022.

Season 4 of The Boys completed filming on April 12, 2023, before the season then aired on June 13, 2024, marking a longer gap of 14 months between the production's end and its premiere.

Meanwhile, Gen V Season 1 filmed from May to September 2022, and the series then released a year later on September 29, 2023, marking another 12-month gap.

Based on these previous timelines, Vought Rising could be feasibly released anywhere from 9 to 14 months after the end of filming. Given its planned December 2025 filming end date, this means audiences could see Vought Rising on Prime Video by late 2026.

That being said, the expected release windows of other The Boys projects need to be taken into account.

Prime Video has yet to confirm official release dates, but Gen V Season 2 is expected to be released sometime in 2025. The Boys' fifth and final season will then likely air sometime in 2026.

If Prime Video wants to maintain breathing room between projects in the franchise, this could mean Jensen Ackles will make his Vought Rising premiere in early 2027.

What to Expect From Vought Rising

As mentioned, Vought Rising will be the first prequel series in The Boys universe. The series is set in the 1950s and follows Clara Vought and Soldier Boy long before they were introduced in The Boys.

It's already been established to audiences who've seen The Boys that Soldier Boy was Vought's first superhero, created during World War II. Stormfront's identity as Frederick Vought's wife and Liberty, the first recipient of Compound V, was revealed later in Season 3, as was her closeted allegiance to the Nazi party.

As per the synopsis on Production List, Vought Rising will be a "murder mystery" set in the early days of the Vought corporation.

The series will seemingly delve deeper into the two heroes' identities, revealing what shaped them into the characters the audience meets in The Boys Season 3. It seems likely other characters from that period, like Frederick Vought, may make an appearance as well.

Before Vought Rising releases, fans will see Soldier Boy again in Season 5 of The Boys, with Ackles confirmed to be reprising his role for the last episodes.

The Boys Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Prime Video.