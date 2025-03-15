The Boys Isn’t Ending With Season 5 - Here’s What's Releasing Next

The Boys' flagship series may be ending on Amazon Prime Video, but the twisted superhero antics aren't going anywhere after Season 5.

Fans have already been treated to four seasons of The Boys along with two spin-off ventures, The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Gen V.

Here's What Comes Next for The Boys After Season 5

The Boys Season 5 is in production, hoping to premiere next year and conclude as its final season. Showrunner Eric Kripke explained to The Hollywood Reporter that "from the very beginning," he knew he wanted to finish The Boys with Season 5:

"From the very beginning, I wanted to wrap it out around Season 5. And then I would say plans really solidified that we were going to actually do it years ago. I think we were probably in the middle of making season three, so it could have been three or four years ago that we always knew."

Kripke was asked by Variety what The Boys ending means for the franchise's spin-offs, to which he said "they can and should continue," even though "this particular story [about Butcher and Homelander] is ending:"

“I think they can and should continue. The Boys story is about Butcher and Homelander and these two planets crashing into each other and this particular story doesn’t work without both of them. And you can only keep that going for so long. So what I would say is, this particular story is ending, the Butcher-Homelander is ending."

He added how "there can be other stories and other corners of the universe" that could be "vibrant and perverted enough to allow for those stories:"

"But there can be other stories and other corners of the universe. And hopefully, it’s vibrant and perverted enough to allow for those stories. So hopefully, Gen V continues, hopefully, a couple other things we have in development continue.”

That said, The Boys isn't actually ending with Season 5, as existing spin-offs are poised to continue, and several more are still in development:

Vought Rising

Amazon Prime Video

The Boys universe confirmed a surprising expansion at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, unveiling Vought Rising. The spin-off will take place in 1950s New York and star Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boys and Aya Cash's Stormfront with what Eric Kripke called a "twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought" (via Variety):

“We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of ‘The Boys.' It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought. We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V.”

Cash revealed in an interview with ComicBook in October 2024 that they "don't actually know yet" when filming will begin. However, the actress confirmed she has read two scripts for Vought Rising and hyped them up as "insanely good:"

“No, we don’t actually know yet. I’ve read two scripts and they’re absolutely insanely good. But that’s about all I can tell you.”

More recently, Deadline reported that Stranger Things actor Mason Dye will join The Boys Season 5 as the third-oldest known-Supe, Bombsight. The new Supe is reportedly expected to guest star in The Boys before joining Vought Rising as a series regular opposite Ackles and Cash.

Another article from Nexus Point News stated Vought Rising's writers' room has opened and filming will begin this August. This could point to its premiere in late 2026 or early 2027, sometime after The Boys has concluded.

But first up for Soldier Boy, The Boys Season 5 will have to resolve a major cliffhanger that revealed he is, surprisingly, still alive. Ackles will reprise his Supe role in Season 5, perhaps setting up Vought Rising's prequel mystery.

The Boys: Mexico

Gael García Bernal / Diego Luna

In November 2023, Deadline reported that The Boys: Mexico is in development to film and take place in the Latin American country. Along with familiar The Boys creatives, the series hails from Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, with the search for a co-showrunner underway.

Also set to executive produce are Werewolf by Night actor Gael García Bernal and Andor star Diego Luna. Both Mexican stars were also considering joining The Boys spin-off in acting roles, but neither would be significant.

The last update on The Boys: Mexico was a rather disappointing from Eric Kripke in a May 2024 interview with Entertainment Weekly. The franchise lead confirmed the Latin offshoot is still "a while away" as a deal with the writer for the pilot was yet to be agreed despite his "amazing pitch:"

"They are still making the deal with the writer for the pilot. He has an amazing pitch, and we all giggle and think about how fun it would be. But there are a lot of hurdles for that show before it's a real show. He's got to write an amazing pilot, he's probably got to write an amazing episode 2. I think he can and he will, but we're a while away from truly starting to drop in the Easter eggs and the setups and stuff."

For now, updates on The Boys: Mexico's status have been scarce, but the series still seems to be developing behind the scenes for Amazon. Unless some major steps forward begin happening soon, the franchise's leap across the board is likely still several years away from being released.

Gev V

Amazon Prime Video

Even before The Boys' credits roll for the last time, Gen V will return for another round of episodes at Godolkin University in 2025. Filming took place from May to October 2024 after it was delayed from its original March start due to the shock passing of Andre Anderson actor Chance Perdomo.

Gen V Season 1 tied closely into The Boys Season 4 after teeing up the Supe-killing virus that Butcher thought might be the key to killing Homelander. And now, going into Gen V Season 2, The Boys universe is in a different place, as Homelander is leading thousands of Supes within the U.S. government.

While, in that same way, Gen V will undoubtedly feed back into The Boys for its final go-round, it's tough to tell what comes after that. After all, there's no saying what kind of world The Boys will leave behind after Season 5, but one has to imagine the fall of Vought and the Seven will be a featured plot point.

During a previous interview with Variety that was discussed earlier, Eric Kripke teased, "Hopefully, Gen V continues" beyond The Boys Season 5 and the end of that story, indicating there may be plans for Season 3 and beyond.

There have been no direct comments on a potential Season 3, and there likely won't be until its sophomore outing has gotten going later this year. But since this universe appears set to continue beyond The Boys, provided viewership remains strong in Season 2, it's easy to see Gen V getting renewed.

Diabolical

Amazon Prime Video

The Boys' first and only dive into animation came in 2022 with The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an eight-episode animated anthology series.

The series premiered in the extended gap between The Boys Seasons 2 and 3, and, according to Eric Kripke in an interview with Variety, the idea only came about "deep in the pandemic" due to restrictions on live-action productions:

"We were deep in the pandemic and we were looking to get something from what we’re calling the VCU on the air go before Season 3. And with all the shooting restrictions, it was just impossible to even do a small live-action thing. So we started talking about doing something animated."

That said, producer Seth Rogen confirmed to Collider in 2022 that they had "bought some scripts" for Diabolical Season 2 but were "not 100% sure" whether the episodes would ultimately be produced:

"I hope 'Diabolical' comes back. Actually, they bought some scripts for the next season, so we've been writing them. We're not 100% sure they will produce them, but if everything goes as planned, they will produce the scripts that we are writing right now."

As Diabolical was only created to fill a release gap created by the pandemic, and three years have passed since it premiered, it seems unlikely The Boys' animated spin-off will be revisited anytime soon. But perhaps, with more time free after Season 5, some eyes will turn to more animated episodes.

The Boys is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with Season 5 expected to premiere sometime in 2026.