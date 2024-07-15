Here's When The Boys Season 5's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

As Amazon Prime Video's The Boys prepares to round out its shocking fourth season, fans are wondering when Season 5 is expected to be released.

The Boys was renewed for Season 5 in early June just days ahead of the latest season premiere with the confirmation that it will be the final season, ending the supe-killing saga.

Prime Video

Amid the announcement that The Boys will close out its run with Season 5, showrunner Eric Kripke remarked to fans on X (formerly Twitter) how it was "always [his] plan" to end the show after five outings and added his excitement to "bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax:"

"Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax."

He later told TVLine how he knew "it was going to be a five-season story for years now" going back to the early development of Season 3:

"But we were already, like, barreling towards this. The truth is we knew that it was going to be a five-season story for years now. I mean, probably since writing the beginning of Season 3, we knew, and so we were already laying down track that was always heading in this direction. Honestly, they’ve been great about letting us end it on our own terms. I’m really grateful."

Kripke recently spoke with Variety about The Boys' future and confirmed an eight-episode final installment for the twisted superhero saga, noting how it is currently being written and is expected to film from November 2024 to mid-2025.

During a recent interview with Variety, in which he expressed interest in joining The Boys universe, Supernatural star Jared Padalecki revealed he has discussed Season 5 with Kripke and it "doesn't even film until 2025."

When Will The Boys Season 5 Release?

A projected filming window of November 2024 to mid-2025 aligns with past seasons of The Boys, with Season 4 filming from August 2022 to April 2023, making for roughly eight months in production.

If Season 5 were to have a similar post-production window to the latest season, there ought to be around 14 months between wrapping filming and release. With the final episodes reportedly planned to wrap production in mid-2025, the show could return to Amazon Prime Video around late summer 2026.

But fans of The Boys' shock-filled VoughtVerse won't be kept waiting that long for new stories as Gen V Season 2 already began filming in May. The Godolkin University spin-off could find itself coming to Amazon Prime Video in the latter months of 2025, laying the groundwork for Season 5 the following year.

Kripke appears to be setting the stage for The Boys universe to continue beyond the flagship series. Variety reported a Spanish-language spin-off is in the works to be set in Mexico City. Perhaps this could signal plans for more off-shot series to come after The Boys closes out, including more seasons of Gen V.

The first four seasons of The Boys are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video, with the Season 4 premiere set to debut on Thursday, July 18.

