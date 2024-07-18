Is The Boys Season 4 Episode 9 Real? When Will the Next Episode Release?

The Boys has fans wondering if Season 4, Episode 9 is getting primed for release as audiences itch for more of this satirical superhero adventure.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, The Boys spent the last five weeks (dating back to June 13) immersing audiences in its costumed super-powered world once again.

This time, the stakes were higher than ever as the power-hungry Homelander (played by Anthony Starr) finally made his move, applying pressure to longtime secondary antagonist Victoria Neuman and potentially making a play for the White House.

Where Is The Boys Season 4, Episode 9?

Following the end of The Boys' latest episode, some are wondering if Season 4, Episode 9 is on the way to continue the story.

Sadly for those itching for more, it will be quite some time before The Boys returns, and it will not be for another entry in its most recent season.

Season 4 has now wrapped its eight-episode run, finishing up on Thursday, July 18.

But that does not mean the hit streaming series is over.

Though a ninth episode of Season 4 is not on the way, more episodes are confirmed to be on the way with Season 5 having already been announced.

This could mean that technically Season 4, Episode 9 would just be the premiere of Season 5 (read more about The Boys Season 5).

The Boys Season 5 is set to start later this year, with production running from November 2024 to mid-2025 (via Variety).

Given audiences know when the show will get back in front of cameras, they can then start to predict when the fifth (and final) season will be released.

Typically a season of The Boys has premiered somewhere between nine and 10 months after wrapping filming.

The only exception to that is the latest batch of episodes seen in Season 4.

Season 4 took a bit longer to come to Prime Video, arriving on the platform 14 months after its April 2023 production wrap date.

For comparison, below is a list of The Boys releases in relation to their filming end dates:

Season 1 (Nine months) Filming wrapped: October 11, 2018 Release: July 26, 2019

Season 2 (10 months) Filming Wrapped: November 15, 2019 Release: September 4, 2020

Season 3 (Nine months) Filming Wrapped: September 10, 2021 Release: June 3, 2022

Season 4 (14 months) Filming Wrapped: April 12, 2023 Release: June 13, 2024



Based on the longer lead time needed for Season 4 (and the expected incoming second season of The Boys spin-off Gen V) one should expect Season 5 to have a similarly length post-production timeline.

Therefore, if the series' final season sticks to that mid-2025 production wrap-up date, fans can expect Season 5 to be released sometime around summer or early fall 2026.

All four seasons of The Boys are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

