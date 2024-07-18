The Boys: Who Is Larry Kripke? Tribute Explained

The Boys Season 4 finale concluded with a tribute to Larry Kripke, who many fans may not recognize as a cast or crew member of the Amazon Prime Video series.

Who Is Larry Kripke?

Larry Kripke, the father of renowned showrunner Eric Kripke, passed away in February following a prolonged struggle with Parkinson's disease.

Following the mid-credits scene of The Boys Season 4 finale, viewers may have noticed a heartfelt tribute at the 1:04:48 mark.

The screen displayed the text "For Larry Kripke," honoring the late father of the show's creator, Eric.

Kripke passed away in February after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. This tribute serves as a poignant reminder of the personal loss experienced by Eric Kripke and acknowledges Larry Kripke's influence and memory within the show's creative journey.

Kripke, 80, died peacefully on February 13, 2024, beside his beloved wife Joanie. Born on October 20, 1943, Larry was known by those around him for his integrity, kindness, and love.

A lifelong Toledo native and University of Michigan graduate, he successfully led Kripke Enterprises, a family scrap metal recycling business.

Known for his "Larry-isms" and genuine care for his employees, Larry's impact extended beyond work. A devoted family man and proud Jewish leader, he cherished every moment with his children and grandchildren, maintaining deep connections and traditions.

An avid golfer and Michigan football enthusiast, Larry's life was defined by love, family, and community. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and many friends.

One of his children, Eric, the showrunner of The Boys, said in a statement (via Kripke Enterprises' Facebook page) that what "impressed" him most about his father was "the way he treated the people who worked for him:"

"The thing that impressed me the most was the way he treated the people who worked for him. He showed them genuine concern and care, and never pulled rank, and treated them like family."

Eric attributes his leadership skills as a showrunner to his father, stating, "I can’t tell you what an advantage it was to be raised by a father who understood truly how to manage and get the best out of people:"

"Going out to Hollywood and being a writer, I can’t tell you what an advantage it was to be raised by a father who understood truly how to manage and get the best out of people. I’m a showrunner. People like to work with me. I don’t yell. I work with them and try to raise them up."

His father's dedication to his loved ones pointedly stuck with his son, having told him the three things that matter in life are "family, family, and family:"

"He would always put us first. He would say there are only three important things in our lives and it’s family, family, and family."

Every episode of The Boys Season 4 is now streaming on Prime Video.