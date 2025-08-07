Wednesday Season 2 Confirms Why Enid & Ajax Broke Up: 'I've Changed'

Wednesday Season 2, Episode 1 revealed why Enid (Emma Myers) and Ajax (Georgie Farmer) broke up, and it's for a heartbreaking reason. Enid, a bubbly werewolf, is Wednesday's roommate-turned-best friend, who had a complicated romantic journey in the Netflix series. Season 1 began with a playful tease about Enid's relationship with laid-back gorgon Ajax. While they started as friends, it developed into something more throughout the Netflix show's debut season.

The friendly connection began to become romantic after several shy and awkward encounters, but it didn't fully come into fruition in Season 1, Episode 4, after Enid admitted that she had feelings for Ajax and they kissed for the first time.

The Season 1 finale took their relationship to a whole new level after Ajax was the first one to assist her after her full transformation into a werewolf during a clash with Tyler Galpin (as the Hyde who has a deep hatred toward Wednesday). However, in Season 2, it seemed that the pair's romance didn't work out after all.

Why Enid Breaks Up With Ajax, as Explained by Enid In Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

Netflix

Wednesday Season 2, Episode 1 began with Enid seemingly eyeing another heartthrob in Nevermore: a wolf pack member from the Philippines named Bruno (played by newcomer Noah B. Taylor). While some have speculated that Bruno will be Wednesday's love interest, the premiere debunked that claim by pairing him with Enid instead.

This made fans wonder what happened to Enid and Ajax, especially after the Season 1 finale left them together. Still, Wednesday Season 2 wasted no time in revealing why Enid is not together with Ajax anymore because the character explained to Wednesday (and the viewers) that she was not sure "how [she] feels about Ajax anymore," because he was still in love with her old self, but she had already "changed:"

"I’m not sure how I feel about Ajax anymore. He’s sweet and cute, but he’s still in love with the old me, and I’ve changed. Hey, look at that. Exactly 25 words."

This meant that Enid doesn’t want to be with Ajax anymore because she doesn’t want to remember her "old" self. For those unaware, Enid was struggling to transform into a werewolf throughout Season 1, but it all changed in the finale when she successfully transformed into one to save Wednesday from Tyler.

Netflix

After some time apart and reflecting on what happened, she dumped Ajax, believing he was holding her back. It's also possible that she did it because she lost interest in him, which is quite typical for teenagers.

At the latter part of the premiere, more context about what happened to Enid and Ajax surfaced after they reunited during the bonfire. It turned out that Enid "ghosted" Ajax during the summer, but she played it down by telling him that she had PTSD and was busy with Wolf Camp:

Ajax: "Hey, Enid!" Enid: "Ajax! Hi." Ajax: "What’s going on? Hey, you kind of ghosted me this summer. I texted a bunch. I left a crazy number of voicemails." Enid: "Ah.. Sorry! My bad. Wolf Camp was strictly device-free. I was unplugged for a whole month. Can you believe it? I think I have PTSD." Ajax: "We’ve been back two days. It kind of feels like you’ve been avoiding me." Enid: "Uh, well, I’ve been busy with the pack, and you have your RA thing. Plus I’ve got the Wednesday factor, and she never disappoints."

In Season 2, Episode 3, Enid and Ajax finally had a heart-to-heart in the camping ground. Enid came clean by telling him that she should have told him that her feelings had changed during the beginning of the school year.

Ajax was worried that he had done something to her, but Enid told him no, telling him that she "realized [she] wasn't that insecure girl who thought she'd never fit in."

Enid said that she "found herself" after being able to wolf out in the finale. She apologized, telling Ajax she didn't expect her thing with Burno to "heat up so fast."

It's unfortunate for Ajax that Enid didn't choose him, considering that he still made an effort to try to get her back. Enid also struggled with being honest in turning down Ajax, which is quite tragic because he at least deserved the truth directly from her.

Why Enid Chose Bruno Over Ajax - It Makes Sense

Netflix

Wednesday Season 2 developed the bond between Enid and Bruno, and the pair's shared werewolf identity is the number one reason on the list as to why they decided to choose each other. This is on top of the fact that both of them are the last ones in their respective families to wolf out.

Bruno connected with Enid's evolved self after experiencing her own growth over the summer, and the pair's chemistry was clearly apparent during their time together. Bruno also appeared to be the ideal man for Enid because he understood her needs and knew when to give her space (unlike Ajax, who is always around).