Disney Loses Main Actress For Its Live-Action Tangled Movie

Disney must move in a new direction for its upcoming live-action Tangled movie after one of its leading actresses passed on a role. The Tangled remake has undergone a tumultuous development process, frequently entering and exiting the early stages of production as Disney revises its practices for these projects. Now, the movie faces another challenge from a casting perspective.

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter indicated that Oscar-nominee Scarlett Johansson passed on the role of Mother Gothel, the main villain of the original Tangled film, in Disney's live-action Tangled movie. The outlet confirmed that the former MCU star was attached to play Gothel, but ultimately left the project.

Best known for her 11 years of work with Marvel Studios as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Johansson's recent work includes other major blockbuster franchises, with roles in Transformers One and Jurassic World Rebirth.

2010's Tangled is Disney's retelling of the classic story of Rapunzel, showing the young princess leaving her tower for the first time on her 18th birthday to see the world. The original movie starred Mandy Moore (Rapunzel), Zachary Levi (Flynn Rider), and Donna Murphy (Mother Gothel). The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey and Thor: Love and Thunder co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson are in line to develop the live-action remake, which does not have a release timeframe.

Will Tangled Remake Ever Become a Reality?

With Scarlett Johansson reportedly in talks to take on a role in Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II, Disney now has to regroup and find another actress to play Mother Gothel in the Tangled remake. Considering the film is still early in development, the studio has plenty of roles to fill in this cast, including Rapunzel, Flynn, and any other already established characters from the original story.

While past rumors noted a few actors who have the chance to play Rapunzel, including singing sensation Sabrina Carpenter and MCU regulars Florence Pugh and Zendaya, THR's report indicated that a different set of stars are being eyed to play the lead role, including Freya Skye, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Teagan Croft. Kathryn Hahn was also a fan-favorite choice to play Mother Gothel, but no other casting offers have been made public outside of Johansson's.

Disney was also reportedly unsure about moving forward with development on the Tangled remake after 2025's live-action Snow White became one of the biggest flops of the year. The studio is deep in development on a live-action Moana remake with Dwayne "The Rock Johnson, which comes after the original film and its sequel became two of Disney's biggest hits of the 21st century.

Although Tangled's status remains unclear after Johansson turned down the role of Mother Gothel, fans remain eager to see what Disney can do with the blonde-haired princess's story, as long as the process is done the right way.