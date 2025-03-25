Casting rumors for Rapunzel and Mother Gothel are heating up for the Disney live-action remake of Tangled.

In December 2024, it was reported that Disney was working on a live-action adaptation of Tangled, with The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey set to helm the project.

The film will reimagine the 2010 animated classic, and all eyes now shift to who will play the next Disney princess in live-action.

Who Is Playing Live-Action Rapunzel in Tangled Movie?

Disney

A viral Facebook video focusing on a false report that Jada Pinkett Smith would play Rapunzel in a live-action Tangled brought much attention to who would be cast in the role.

So far, the rumors surrounding the new Tangled cast seem to stem from the hopes and dreams of many fans. In January, industry insider Daniel Richtman shared on his Patreon that Disney is eyeing star Florence Pugh to play Rapunzel.

Disney

Given Pugh's star status, some of which comes from her Yelena Belova MCU character under the Disney umbrella, this seems like a homerun selection if she signs on.

Pugh has been busy, starring in 2023's Oppenheimer and 2024's Dune: Part Two, and recently broke the hearts of many in We Live in Time alongside Andrew Garfield.

It's hard to think of a more proven, beloved actress to take on this role as the ball appears in Pugh's court. However, her upcoming Marvel schedule (Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars) may also keep her busy.

The only potential hesitation Pugh would cause for fans is her age, as Rapunzel is in her late teens in Tangled, and her unknown singing talent.

In addition to the Rapunzel casting rumors, Richtman added some fuel to the fire, stating that Kathryn Hahn is Disney's choice to play Mother Gothel in live-action.

Disney

Given her recent success as the witch Agatha Harkness in the MCU, this seems like a natural fit, which would (similar to Pugh) please most fans.

Hahn was asked by Disneyway800 about the rumor in late March 2025, to which she replied, "I love a gnarly witch:"

"Listen, it was the first I heard of it, and maybe the last I heard of it. So, who knows? Listen, I love a gnarly witch."

It's safe to say that even though they may be perfect for each role, both Pugh and Hahn aren't locks to star in the live-action Tangled film.

Following what many believe was a miscast Snow White film starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, Disney will likely try to regain fans' trust with the Tangled cast.

Live Action Tangled: Rumors & Fan Casts

Disney

Variety broke the news that Disney was making a live-action Tangled. Michael Gracey is expected to direct the movie, and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will write the script.

It's important to note that Disney has not confirmed this report, nor was it mentioned at the company's shareholders meeting, where CEO Bob Iger noted Disney's upcoming 10th animated film.

However, fan casting the (unofficial) Tangled movie has been an internet favorite for years, including a controversial moment in 2024 with Mean Girls actress Avantika.

Fans can also find Reddit threads and fake trailers on YouTube, all fan-casting Zendaya and Sabrina Carpenter as Rapunzel.

One main character Richtman didn't mention was Flynn Rider, the thief who steals Rapunzel's heart in the 2010 film, originally voiced by Zachary Levi.

Fans have shared casting ideas for Flynn Rider, with suggestions like Fabien Frankel (House of the Dragon) for his resemblance to the animated character and calls for a lesser-known actor to take on the role.

Disney has used a mix of casting stars and newcomers in its live-action reimaginings. The best examples are 2019's Aladdin (Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Will Smith as Genie) and 2023's The Little Mermaid (Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula), which balance out the star power for audiences.

Given the unknown pre-production stage and the casting process, it still feels like it could be a while until any Tangled cast members become official.

The upcoming slate of confirmed and reported Disney remakes includes Lilo & Stitch, Moana, and Hercules. Guy Ritchie is expected to direct the Hercules adaptation, and there are some star-studded casting opportunities.