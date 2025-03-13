Will these Hollywood stars go the distance in Disney's live-action remake of Hercules?

Following a 2024 confirmation that a live-action adapation of the 1997 animated film was still in the works, rumors have been swirling about who will be chosen to bring the cast of Hercules to life.

Every Rumored Actor for Disney's Live-Action Hercules

Taron Egerton - Hercules

The Direct

Known for Kingsman: The Secret Service and Rocketman, the British actor has long been a top fan-casting choice for the Greek demigod; and according to a 2024 report from Boardwalk Times, he's high on Disney's wishlist for the part.

Not only does Egerton somewhat resemble the animated Hercules, but he's also a singer, making him an ideal choice for the musical and the hero's signature "Go the Distance."

Austin Butler - Hercules

The Direct

While Egerton may be a top choice for the role, that same 2024 rumor acknowledged Disney's interest in Austin Bulter for the remake's live-action Hercules.

Having got his start on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon with Hannah Montana, i Carly, and Zoey 101, Butler's career skyrocketed with Elvis and Dune: Part Two (find out who's expected to return in Dune 3 here).

Even though Butler sang in Elvis, it's unknown whether his vocal talents would suit the character of Hercules and if that will influence Disney's decision.

Dua Lipa - Megara

The Direct

One of the rumored stars to play Megara or "Meg," Hercules' cynical love interest, is singer Dua Lipa.

As reported by The DisInsider in 2024, Disney was interested in Dua Lipa for the role. And, while Dua Lipa's film credits are rather limited, she resembles the animated heroine and will surely put her own spin on Meg's ballad, "I Won't Say (I'm in Love)."

Ariana Grande - Megara

The Direct

Another leading fan-cast and rumored choice for live-action Hercules is actress and singer Ariana Grande who's career may be at its peak thanks to her role in 2024's Wicked.

Another former Nickelodeon child star, Ariana's musical career makes her a top choice for Meg. Plus, she's already covered Hercules' "Zero to Hero" and "I Won't Say (I'm in Love)."

Josh Gad, another Disney star, voiced his support for Ariana Grande to play Meg (via Variety); but when Buzzfeed asked the singer herself about the role, Grande offered her own fan casting choice: Elizabeth Gillies.

Check out when Wicked begins streaming on Peacock here.

Danny DeVito - Philoctetes

The Direct

When it comes to playing Hercules' grumpy stayr, Philoctetes, actor Danny DeVito, the original voice of Phil, has always been the lead choice.

Not only has DeVito (Batman Returns and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) expressed interest in playing Phil in live-action (via The DisInsider), but he was reportedly in talks for the role prior to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes.

If he's still up for a reprisal, DeVito as Phil seems like a safe bet.

Will Live-Action Hercules Still Happen?

The Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame fame have been attached to the remake from the start with Guy Ritchie, from Disney's live-action Aladdin, expected to direct.

While the Russos' confirmed that Hercules was still on its way in April 2024, that was before Marvel Studios announced their return to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Another factor may be Snow White, Disney's next live-action remake starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. Set to release on Friday, March 21, the conversation surrounding this particular live-action adapation has been dominated backlash.

If this remake struggles at the box office, similiar to 2023's The Little Mermaid (was it really a flop?) will Disney be willing to foot the bill for another? While that remains to be seen, the one thing Hercules has going for it is fan demand, which not all previous Disney live-action adapations have experienced.

Hopefully, Disney fans will get another update about the film in the near future and potentially some casting confirmations in stead of rumors.

Check out everything we know about Hercules live action movie here.

Disney's 1997 Hercules is available to stream on Disney+.