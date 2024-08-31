Disney Confirms Its 5 Biggest New Movies Releasing In 2026

With both an Avengers movie and a Star Wars film releasing in 2026, Disney is undoubtedly looking ahead to making that year one of its biggest and most successful in history.

Disney will release both live-action and animated movies in 2026, and the list of the company's biggest movies for that year includes titles from both mediums.

Disney's 5 Biggest Movies Releasing in 2026

Disney's latest theatrical slate for 2026 included the release dates for 14 movies that will hit theaters that year. However, only five of those dates had specific titles attached to them, indicating that those five movies will be, in Disney's eyes, the biggest movies of that year.

Hoppers - March 6, 2026

Pixar

Hoppers will be the first major Disney movie released in 2026, specifically on March 6.

Produced by Disney and Pixar, Hoppers is an animated film that will mark an important milestone for Pixar: It will be the company's 30th animated feature film.

Daniel Chong will direct Hoppers, and as of writing, the only known main cast members are John Hamm, Piper Curda, and Bobby Moynihan.

The movie will follow a fairly similar premise—scientists have discovered a way for humans to understand and talk to animals, leading a girl named Mabel to jump at the opportunity to try it out.

Avengers: Doomsday - May 1, 2026

Marvel Studios

A few months after Hoppers' release, Disney's biggest movie since Avatar: The Way of Water and Avengers: Endgame will be released on May 1.

This movie, Avengers: Doomsday, will be the first Avengers title since 2019's Endgame.

Doomsday will feature a returning Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU, but not as the character he originally played, who kicked off the lucrative and fan-favorite franchise. Instead, he will be taking on the role of Doctor Doom, who will seemingly be the next big bad in the MCU.

It is unclear which MCU actors and characters will complete the cast for Avengers: Doomsday, but fans can expect some of the newcomers introduced in Phases 4 and 5 to be included.

It is important to note that Doomsday will also mark Joe and Anthony Russo's return to the franchise's director's chairs.

The Mandalorian & Grogu - May 22, 2026

Lucasfilm

Not even a month after Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released, the galaxy far, far away will return to the big screen for the first time since 2019 when The Rise of Skywalker was released.

Titled The Mandalorian & Grogu, the Star Wars flick (which will be released on May 22, 2026) will mark the first time that Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his sidekick, Grogu, appear in a feature film following their time on The Mandalorian Disney+ series. A trailer was released at D23 but has not been officially revealed to the general public.

The rest of the cast is currently unknown, but the movie will be directed by Jon Favreau, who will also produce the film alongside Dave Filoni and Kathleen Kennedy.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will undoubtedly be one of Disney's biggest movies of 2026, as it will be the first Star Wars movie to be released in seven years.

Toy Story 5 - June 19, 2026

Pixar

The summer of 2026 will likely feature many major titles, but none may be bigger than Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5.

Toy Story 5 will be released on June 19, 2026, but no story details have been released regarding the upcoming film.

However, a brief teaser released during 2024's D23 confirmed that the installment will feature the returns of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie.

It is important to note that Toy Story 5 will be directed by Andrew Stanton (who has been involved in every other Toy Story movie) and will star Tim Allen and Tom Hanks.

Moana (Live-Action) - July 10, 2026

Disney

The animated Moana film was released in 2016 and quickly became one of Disney's most significant films since the turn of the century.

On July 10, 2026, that movie will come out again, but this time in a completely different way, as it will be a live-action adaptation.

Directed by Thomas Kail, Moana will feature Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reprising his role as Maui, which he played in the original film and the sequel, Moana 2.

It was also confirmed that young actress Catherine Laga'aia was cast as Moana.

Although specific titles were not attached, Disney did include other release dates for movies in 2026.

Some dates didn't specify what type of movie would be released, while others did at least include that it would be a Marvel movie, a Star Wars flick, or an animated feature.

For example, fans can expect a Marvel film to be released on February 13, 2026 and November 6, 2026. It is unclear what those will be, but seeing as how the first will come just before Avengers: Doomsday and the latter between Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, they will also be major releases.

It is also worth noting that Disney revealed another Star Wars movie will be released on December 18, 2026. This will most likely be Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's movie, which will feature the return of Daisy Ridley's Rey and focus on the new Jedi Order she creates after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

Disney's full release schedule of untitled 2026 movies can be seen below:

Untitled Disney Movie - January 16, 2026

Untitled Marvel Movie - February 13, 2026

Untitled Disney Movie - March 27, 2026

Untitled Disney Movie - April 17, 2026

Untitled Disney Movie - August 7, 2026

Untitled Disney Movie - September 11, 2026

Untitled Marvel Movie - November 6, 2026

Untitled Disney Animation Movie - November 25, 2026

Untitled Star Wars Movie - December 18, 2026

