While Moana 2 isn't set to release until November 27, the sequel has already shattered a Disney Animation record.

A follow-up to 2016's Moana, Disney's next sequel reunites Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on a new adventure to "the far seas of Oceania" and "dangerous, long-lost waters" while also introducing a few new characters.

Disney

When Moana 2 makes its November 27 theatrical debut, it will top all other Walt Disney Animation Studios-produced sequels for the longest gap between their release and that of their original film.

Currently, Ralph Breaks the Internet holds the record with six years and 19 days separating its release from 2012's Wreck-It Ralph, followed by Frozen 2, which debuted five years, 11 months, and 26 days after the 2013 box office smash.

When Moana 2 arrives, a whopping eight years and four days will separate the sequel from audiences' 2016 introduction to the family-friendly fantasy adventure.

However, this second chapter within Disney's expanding Moana franchise isn't expected to hold the record for long.

When Zootopia 2 debuts a year later on November 26, 2025, it will mark nine years, seven months, and 23 days since the release of Zootopia in 2016.

It's also worth noting that Winnie the Pooh would technically be the record-holder since the gap between the 2011 film and The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh spanned 44 years.

However, since the film is not a direct sequel and is considered more of a revival, it doesn't quite make the cut.

How Far Will Moana 2 Go?

Despite having premiered nearly eight years ago, Moana has remained popular with audiences and even earned the title of the most-streamed movie in 2023 (via The New York Times).

So, while there's an interest in more Moana, the question is whether it can also land a new record at the box office, especially against November's Wicked and another long-awaited sequel, Gladiator 2.

Another question amongst fans and industry insiders is the sequel's quality, especially since it was initially planned to be a Disney+ series.

As Moana 2's release date approaches, Disney fans should gain a better idea of what to expect from this long-awaited next chapter in terms of its story, execution, and audience anticipation.

Moana 2 arrives in theaters on November 27.

