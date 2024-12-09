The road to Disney+ for Moana 2 has begun, showcasing some of the greatest highlights in the successful sequel.

Originally announced as a Disney+ series in 2020, Moana 2 evolved into a theatrical sequel after Disney executives, seeing value in the box office, reworked the project.

It paid off big time, with Moana 2 setting a new Thanksgiving box office record with $225 million over the five-day weekend, surpassing fellow Disney Animation hit Frozen 2.

While millions of people flooded theaters to see the new Moana, perhaps even more this year watched the original at home on Disney+.

Disney+ Shares Special Look at Moana 2

Disney

Disney+ released Moana 2: A Special Look, offering fans a deeper dive into the long-awaited sequel to the 2016 hit Moana.

The feature includes interviews with stars Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, who reprise their beloved roles as Moana and Maui, alongside insights from directors David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller.

The special showcases clips from both films and teases some new music (without Lin-Manuel Miranda), promising to expand on the themes and legacy of the original's monumental success.

Many fans have assuredly seen Moana 2: A Special Look, considering Moana recently surged in popularity on Disney+, climbing back into the platform's Top 10 ahead of the highly anticipated release of Moana 2 (per Flix Patrol).

The renewed interest highlights fans’ excitement to revisit Moana’s original journey as the sequel approaches.

When Will Moana 2 Release on Disney Plus?

Eager Disney fans and families are already anticipating Moana 2's streaming release, but the sequel's stellar box office performance could mean a longer wait for its Disney+ debut.

Recent trends from Disney Animation and Pixar releases offer a roadmap for when the film might make its way to digital and streaming platforms.

For digital release, Moana 2 will likely follow the 60-67 day post-theatrical window seen with Elemental and Inside Out 2. This suggests it could be available for purchase on platforms like Amazon, Apple, and Google as early as late January 2025.

The Disney+ streaming debut, however, will likely take longer. While Strange World arrived 30 days after its theatrical release, more recent films like Wish and Elemental stretched the window to 103-134 days.

Take a look at recent Disney Animation and Pixar releases, including their digital and streaming windows:

Strange World : Theatrical: November 23, 2022 Streaming: December 23, 2022 (30 days after theatrical)

: Elemental : Theatrical: June 16, 2023 Digital: August 15, 2023 (60 days after theatrical) Streaming: September 12, 2023 (89 days after theatrical)

: Wish : Theatrical: November 22, 2023 Digital: January 23, 2024 (62 days after theatrical) Streaming: April 3, 2024 (134 days after theatrical)

: Inside Out 2 : Theatrical: June 14, 2024 Digital: August 20, 2024 (67 days after theatrical) Streaming: September 25, 2024 (103 days after theatrical)

:

Given that Moana 2 had the biggest opening for an animated film, Disney may extend the window further, potentially pushing the streaming release to late April or even May 2025.

Ultimately, the decision will depend on the sequel's continued global success at the box office, but fans can expect to revisit Moana's newest adventure on Disney+ by mid-2025 at the latest.

Moana 2 is playing in theaters worldwide.