A recent update may suggest Moana 2's Disney+ release could be some time away.

The House of Mouse prepared its streaming hordes for Moana 2 before the movie came to theaters on November 29 with a special look at the long-awaited sequel.

Disney

Almost two months after Moana 2 rode the waves into theaters in November 2024, hopes of an imminent Disney+ release appear to have been dashed as the sequel was omitted from the streamer's February 2025 schedule.

That said, fans cannot completely rule out a Disney+ release for Moana 2 next month, as the streamer has been known to amend its schedules in the past following new announcements or changes.

Included in Disney+'s February 2025 release schedule are new episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and the premiere of Pixar's Win or Lose.

Had Moana 2 followed its original plan, the aquatic sequel would have been on Disney+ long ago as it was originally conceived as Moana: The Series, a streaming original, until a massive creative change from Disney.

When Will Moana 2 Release on Disney+?

Over two months after Moana 2 was released in theaters, the animated sequel is still turning over big numbers at the box office, and just recently crossed the billion-dollar mark in mid-January.

As such, it makes sense for Disney to keep Moana 2 off streaming for a while longer to continue its box office run and keep earning from home-release sales.

Looking at the latest animated movies from Disney and Pixar, their theatrical-to-streaming release windows have ranged from 89 to 103 days:

Elemental : June 16, 2023 - September 12, 2023 (89 days)

: June 16, 2023 - September 12, 2023 (89 days) Wish : November 22, 2023 - April 3, 2024 (133 days)

: November 22, 2023 - April 3, 2024 (133 days) Inside Out 2: June 14, 2024 - September 25, 2024 (103 days)

The best comparison point to estimate Moana 2's Disney+ release date is Inside Out 2, as it was both the most recent and, similarly, a box office tycoon, bringing in an astonishing $1.7 billion worldwide.

Following the same 103-day theatrical-to-streaming window, Moana 2 should be released on Disney+ sometime in early to mid-March.

That said, until Disney+ makes an official announcement regarding Moana 2's streaming release, nothing is uncertain and it could stretch even later into April.

Moana 2 is playing now in theaters.