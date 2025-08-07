James Gunn Has Now Cancelled 5 DC Movies

The Warner Bros. changeover that resulted in the DCEU being rebooted under James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios left several projects on the shelf. In 2022, Gunn and Safran became co-chairs of DC Studios, quietly finishing up the leftover DC projects like The Flash and Blue Beetle, and beginning work on a new era that recently hit the screen with Superman.

The duo soon announced their vision for the DCU, starting with Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. DC Studios' new plan resulted in the cancellation of several previously planned DC films, including quite a few sequels to established DCEU properties. While many of these cancellations were necessary for DC Studios to launch a new version of the DCU, it came down to Gunn and Safran to pull the trigger.

DC Movies That Have Been Cancelled by James Gunn at DC Studios

Batman Beyond

DC

Following Michael Keaton's confirmed return as Bruce Wayne in The Flash, rumors circulated that Warner Bros. had larger plans for the legacy Batman actor. One such plan was a rumored Batman Beyond film, which would adapt the popular comic book arc.

While the movie was never officially announced, Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic podcast reported at the time that Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson would've served as the writer. The Batman Beyond project was reportedly cancelled in December 2022, shortly after Gunn and Safran took office at DC Studios.

It's worth noting that an animated Batman Beyond film is also rumored to be in development, separate from the Keaton project. This film has not been explicitly canceled, although there have been very few updates on it.

Black Adam 2

Warner Bros.

Black Adam was touted as the film that would forever change the hierarchy of the DCEU, but ultimately, the film was marred by controversy. Everything in Black Adam suggested the film was primed for a sequel, with a post-credits scene even hinting at a rematch with Superman.

However, star Dwayne Johnson went on the record in 2023 to say that the leadership changes at DC prevented Black Adam 2 from ever happening, putting its cancellation at the feet of Gunn and Safran.

Wonder Woman 3

Warner Bros.

As part of the DCEU's holy trinity, there were plans to develop a third Wonder Woman film following the 2017 and 2020 films, with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot attached. However, the restructuring of DC Studios and wipeout of the slate meant that Gadot's Wonder Woman was left in the past.

DC Studios is now reportedly working on a new Wonder Woman film that will introduce a new actress as Diana Prince in the DCU.

Gotham City Sirens

DC

While many had hoped a sequel to Birds of Prey, with Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, would evolve into a Gotham City Sirens project, Robbie (who also produced the movie) maintained that a sequel was not in development, despite rumors saying otherwise.

Gunn dashed any hopes of a Gotham City Sirens idea after he took over DC Studios, posting four years ago (via Reddit) that he and Robbie "[had] discussed working together again," following their collaboration on The Suicide Squad, but that he "never discussed nor considered [Gotham City Sirens]."

Sasha Calle's Supergirl

Warner Bros.

Following her debut in The Flash, Sasha Calle was expected to lead a spin-off film as Superman's cousin, Supergirl. When Gunn and Safran announced a new Supergirl movie as part of their Chapter 1 slate, it effectively cancelled Calle's solo superhero film.

Instead, Milly Alcock will lead the new Supergirl movie, continuing the story of Kara Danvers following her brief appearance in Superman.