Now That Wonder Woman Movie Is Confirmed, Here Are 8 Actresses Who Should Replace Gal Gadot As Diana

Following Gal Gadot's long run as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the DCEU, the stage is now set for a new actress to take over the mantle for the upcoming DCU reboot. Known as one of the most famous and important superheroes in DC history, Wonder Woman's next chapter on the big screen will have fans' attention during every step of the development process.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed a Wonder Woman movie is in development for the new DCU. This is the first official confirmation of a project in Gunn's new franchise being developed for Wonder Woman specifically, which comes after Paradise Lost was announced as one of the first projects in Gunn's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn gave an update on the Wonder Woman project, saying it is a "separate thing" from Paradise Lost. While he did not give any specifics on a release or production time frame, Gunn noted the project is "being written right now."

The new DCU is set to bring a new actress in to play the Princess of Themyscira after Gal Gadot portrayed the character in six DCEU movies (including Zack Snyder's Justice League). Ahead are eight options for potential actresses to take on Diana Prince in James Gunn's new DCU.

8 Best Options to Play Wonder Woman in the DCU

Adria Arjona

Adria Arjona

In the 2020s, almost nobody has had a quicker rise to fame than Puerto Rican star Adria Arjona, who celebrated her 33rd birthday in late April. Known for her dramatic chops and her physical prowess, fans can enjoy the best of her work in projects like Andor, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and the hit 2023 movie Hit Man.

While the 5'5" actress has the physical prowess to take on a role like Wonder Woman, her knack for dramatic and emotional roles would immediately entice fans to dive into her version of Diana Prince. It would also be her first chance to take on a leading role in a superhero project, which she has proven to be capable of thanks to her work in other huge franchises like Star Wars.

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario

One name that has been on fans' radars for years in Wonder Woman fan-castings is 37-year-old Alexandra Daddario, who has been an A-lister in Hollywood for most of the last two decades. Recognized early for her portrayal of Annabeth Chase in the two Percy Jackson movies, big-budget action movies like Baywatch, San Andreas, and Die in a Gunfight also put Daddario's prowess on display.

The 5'8" star also has experience in the DC Universe already, voicing Lois Lane in three animated DC movies. Showing a familiarity with the DC Universe ahead of James Gunn's new live-action reboot, Daddario may be inclined to want to take a bigger role on the big screen with a chance to deliver a new version of Wonder Woman.

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander

36-year-old Alicia Vikander has made a name for herself as an action megastar over the last few years. Best known for her recent work as Lara Croft in 2018's Tomb Raider movie, Vikander has proven she has the action skills and gravitas that would translate to a portrayal of Diana Prince, along with the physical prowess and stature.

While she only stands at 5'6" tall, the magic of movie making could help her mesh well with the 6'4" David Corenswet when Wonder Woman and Superman eventually meet on screen. Only a few years older than Corenswet (32 years old in July) as well, the chemistry between them could flourish as the rest of the team forms around them.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas has been a major action star for the better part of the last decade, and her future is as bright as any actress out there at 37 years old. Along with a standout performance in 2019's Knives Out, she has a wealth of experience with action roles in movies such as Blade Runner 2049, Ghosted, and the 2019 James Bond movie No Time to Die.

de Armas is on the shorter end of this list at only 5'6", but she has proven that she can stand tall next to a bevvy of major stars (most recently, Keanu Reeves in 2025's Ballerina). Her fighting skills have also been one of the highlights of her action roles, which would give her a smooth transition into playing a top-tier superheroine like Diana Prince.

Grace Caroline Currey

Grace Caroline Currey

The youngest choice on this list of Wonder Woman hopefuls is 28-year-old Grace Caroline Currey, who already has a wealth of experience with action roles. Part of that experience comes in the world of live-action DC movies, as she portrayed Mary Bromfield in both of the Shazam! movies from the DCEU (which included suiting up as her powered alter-ego as well in Shazam! Fury of the Gods).

Speaking exclusively with The Direct in 2025, Currey shared her willingness to return to the world of DC, speaking highly of the idea of being fancast as Wonder Woman by fans. Taking her superhero experience into account, along with her 5'7" stature and proven excellence with action movies, Currey being cast as Diana Prince would garner plenty of praise for DC from viewers.

Katy O'Brian

Katy O'Brian

Katy O'Brian (age 36) has made a name for herself over the last few years in major action franchises, including multiple superhero stories. Along with two different roles in The Mandalorian, she portrayed Quantum Realm leader Jentorra in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and had multi-episode roles in Agents of SHIELD and Black Lightning.

With her 5'7" height and her proven ability to put on muscle for a role, O'Brian is not hard to imagine in terms of donning the Amazonian costume and garb of Wonder Woman. Combine that with the intensity and power she brings to every role, and she has fans worldwide clamoring for a chance to see what she can do as DC's most famous heroine.

May Calamawy

May Calamawy

Although May Calamawy only has less than 30 credits to her name, the 38-year-old European is quickly making a name for herself in the world of action movies. Most notably, she gained international fame for her portrayal of Layla El-Faouly in 2022's Moon Knight for Marvel Studios, which featured her suiting up as the Scarlet Scarab in the final episode.

While she may be on the shorter end at 5'6" tall, Calamawy proved to have plenty of presence on screen while donning her Scarlet Scarab costume, becoming one of the most memorable parts of Moon Knight. Fans quickly began fancasting her as Wonder Woman after that moment, and given her action skills and acting prowess, DC would have a great choice on their hands with her in tow.

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro

Approaching her 36th birthday, Monica Barbaro is relatively new to superstardom, but her experience in past action movies cannot be questioned. Along with recent projects like A Complete Unknown (which earned her a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination) and Netflix's FUBAR, she is perhaps best known for her role as Natasha "Phoenix" Trace in the 2022 mega-hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Standing at 5'7", Barbaro has the stature to stand toe-to-toe with the biggest of superheroes, and her performances in movies like Maverick prove she can handle anything thrown at her action-wise. Combine that with her prowess in more emotional and heartfelt moments, and she would seemingly fit seamlessly into a role as complex as Wonder Woman.