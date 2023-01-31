New Wonder Woman TV Show Announced: Will Gal Gadot Be Replaced?

DC Studios' new Wonder Woman television show has fans questioning whether Gal Gadot will be replaced.

Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-heads of DC Studios, the odds of Gadot's future as Diana Prince has been touch and go.

Even though Wonder Woman 3 was reportedly axed, the studio never announced a Wonder Woman recast as they did for Henry Cavill's Superman.

Then, amidst rumors that the actress and studio would be parting ways, Gunn took to social media to debunk such claims.

While Gunn and Safran have now revealed their rebooted DCU slate, their Wonder Woman prequel series and their subsequent comments still have fans questioning Gadot's DC future.

Will Gal Gadot Appear in Wonder Woman Show?

As reported by Variety, James Gunn and Peter Safran's newly announced Wonder Woman show has raised questions about Gal Gadot.

According to Safran, Paradise Lost is a "'Game of Thrones'-ish story" set on Themyscira before Diana Prince's birth.

Safran added that the HBO Max series is "really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women.”

Gunn also highlighted a few topics that Paradise Lost will explore, such as the "origin of an island of all women" and "the scheming" that goes on between society's power players:

"How did that come about? What’s the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what’s the scheming like between the different power players in that society?”

In a presentation with reporters, and as shared via Comicbook.com, Gunn echoed Safran's Game of Thrones comparison in describing the series while also emphasizing that it is "an origin story" about Wonder Woman's home:

“This is a Game of Thrones-type story about the atmosphere of Paradise Island, home of the Amazons and the birthplace of Wonder Woman. And this involves all the darkness and drama and political intrigue behind this society of only women. It’s an origin story of, how did this society women come about? What does it mean? What are their politics like? What are their rules? Who’s in charge? What are all the games that they play with each other to get to the top? I think it’s a really exciting thing.”

But despite being an origin story, the title of the series evokes the Paradise Island Lost comics series that happened to involve Wonder Woman.

Adding to the Wonder Woman question is a report from Deadline, where Safran left the door open for past DC actors, such as Aquaman's Jason Momoa, Shazam's Zachary Levi, and Gadot, to continue on with their roles:

“There’s no reasons why all the people you mentioned, couldn’t be part of the DCU, we just haven’t decided what the story is that we want to tell that incorporates Shazam or Aquaman."

How Paradise Lost Could Incorporate Gal Gadot

While James Gunn and Peter Safran's Gods and Monsters slate provided answers, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman tenure is still in limbo and may continue to be for some time.

Since Paradise Lost is described as a prequel, neither Gadot - nor any other Wonder Woman actress - will necessarily be needed for some time.

This allows DC Studios some breathing room in terms of who should play Diana Prince while still managing to tell a Wonder Woman story.

It's also worth noting that the various Game of Thrones comparisons may be telling. In addition to the political focus, Game of Throne's House of the Dragon was also a prequel set years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.

Since House of the Dragon employed time jumps to tell the story that led to the story of Game of Thrones, this may be what DC Studios has in mind as well.

If so, this format could allow for Wonder Woman cameos, including jumps to a future with cameos from Gadot's Diana, all while telling the story of a younger Diana with a new actress.

Hopefully, Gunn and Safran will have more to share about their vision for Wonder Woman once the series gets underway.