James Gunn Shares Exciting Wonder Woman Announcement for Rebooted DCU

With a new story for Wonder Woman on the way in the new DCU, head executive James Gunn teased how the Amazonian princess will be utilized more often moving forward.

While Gal Gadot's Diana Prince is set for one last hurrah in Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, the character looks to be an important part of James Gunn's new DCU over the next few years.

The first sign of the heroine's presence in the new story will come to fruition in the newly announced HBO Max series, Paradise Lost, which will be a Game of Thrones-style story that focuses on the workings of Themyscira long before Diana's birth.

But outside of this series, fans are still waiting to see how this iconic Justice League member fits into the expansive new universe that James Gunn is building, especially with only a couple of classic DC notables confirmed for development.

Wonder Woman Teased for New DC Stories

DC

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced that he and the studio are looking to get Wonder Woman into more animated material.

Responding to a fan who noted that there is "so much untapped potential and stories" that should be explored for Wonder Woman, Gunn simply replied with "Agreed. Working on it," confirming more Diane Prince stories in the works.

Another fan disagreed, saying that Warner Bros. is simply "working on expanding the mythos" rather than doing something animated.

But in turn, Gunn confirmed that Wonder Woman is being brought into animation, explaining that "there hasn’t been enough of her" in that form and revealing that he's brought it up with the studio's animation team:

"No we’re working on getting Wonder Woman into more animation. I agree that there hasn’t been enough of her in that area and was one of the first things I brought up to the animation folks."

During Gunn's initial announcement revealing the new DCU slate, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran explained that the studio is looking to cast actors that will play DC's biggest characters both in live-action and in animation:

"In animation, we’re actually trying to cast the voices of the actors we want to play them in real life."

Additionally, Gunn and Safran confirmed that animation will actually start off the DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, with Creature Commandos being the first project to open that new slate.

How Will Wonder Woman Play into DCU Animation?

James Gunn made it clear that Wonder Woman will play a big part in the entire DCU moving forward, particularly with his comment that he's looking to bring her into the animated side.

This should also have heavy connections to Paradise Lost after that series brings Themyscira's history into the forefront, and with the new focus on animation, the Justice League regular's place in the story looks as solid as ever.

The big question now is when exactly Wonder Woman will eventually be cast and introduced in this new universe after Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 3 was officially canceled during the changeover.

James Gunn noted that casting is nowhere close to beginning for these new projects, specifically mentioning the new Superman in Superman: Legacy, meaning that fans should not expect to hear anything on the Wonder Woman front for some time.

And with Gunn also explaining that not even half of Chapter 1 has been revealed yet, an animated Wonder Woman is unquestionably in the cards before too long