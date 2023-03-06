DC Spoils Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Return Plans With New Merch (Photo)

New Funko Pop images have pointed to Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman potentially making an appearance in 2023's The Flash.

With DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn currently piecing together his new DCU, nothing from the original universe is safe, and it's unclear exactly which characters will be returning. Among those in peril is Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, who recently had her third solo outing canceled after a fallout between the studio and director Patty Jenkins.

Nonetheless, there have been some positive signals to indicate Gadot's Princess Diana may not be replaced. This comes as Gunn's DC Studios develops a new HBO Max prequel series telling the "origin story" of Wonder Woman's homeland of Themyscira, years before her birth.

DC Merch Teases Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Return

Instagram user nerdserviceeeee shared a leaked image that showcases the Funko Pop line for DC's The Flash movie, included within which is a figure of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman wielding her Lasso of Truth.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed in December 2022 that Warner Bros. Discovery had opted to cut Gadot's Justice League hero from The Flash after the cancelation of Wonder Woman 3 earlier in the month. Although this report was refuted by notable insider KC Walsh.

A second image shared by funkoinfo_ offers a closer look at the new Funko Pop of Princess Diana of Themyscira.

While the fate of Gadot's Wonder Woman in James Gunn's new DCU slate remains uncertain, the actress still has at least one more appearance set in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with the first look at the Justice Leaguer's return having emerged recently.

These Funko Pops do not offer explicit confirmation that Gadot will still appear in The Flash as the merch line was likely designed and created prior to the cancelation of Wonder Woman 3 and the reports she had been cut from the DC Multiverse blockbuster.

Wonder Woman's DCU Future Explained

Both Shazam 2 and The Flash come as part of the last four DCU movies to come from the old regime before James Gunn's slate kicks into gear afterward. So, whether Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman makes the final cut of those movies shouldn't be taken as an indication of her chances of returning to the new DCU.

In the original "Flashpoint" storyline The Flash will at least somewhat adapt, Wonder Woman played a pivotal role as her homeland of Themyscira went to war with Aquaman's kingdom of Atlantis. However, there has been no evidence to indicate Jason Momoa's Aquaman is, or was ever, in the movie.

It's unclear whether Wonder Woman's potentially scrapped role in The Flash came as part of an adaptation of those story elements, or perhaps a smaller cameo. The Amazon hero was spotted in set photos in an ad on the side of a Central City bus, although she likely had a larger part on top of that to justify her own Funko Pop.

Only time will tell the fate of The Flash's Wonder Woman appearance, but if her scenes do end up being cut that would indicate Gadot's role was minor anyway.

Gunn has already confirmed Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman will be recast, with the futures of Gadot's Wonder Woman, Momoa's Aquaman, and Ezra Miller's Flash still undecided. This may be due to the extensive roles they still have to play in the old guard's four remaining DCU projects coming this year.

The Flash hits theaters on June 16.