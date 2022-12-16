DC Removes Gal Gadot from New Movie After Cancelling Wonder Woman 3 (Report)

As the future of the DC Universe goes through some fundamental changes, it appears that one of next year's four DC films has cut a cameo featuring Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

Since James Gunn and Peter Safran took their positions as DC Studios co-CEO, fans have seen some major changes to what the DCU will be moving forward. This includes a number of cancelations for movies that were in development while other reports indicated that the duo may start from ground zero and recast the company’s core Justice League heroes.

One of the first movies to his the chopping block was Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3, with Jenkins noting that there was nothing she could do about the situation as Warner Bros. Discovery changed its strategy for the DCU.

Now, a new report has seemingly indicated that Gadot's time with DC may be over even more quickly than expected, with her upcoming camo being removed in post-production.

Gal Gadot Reportedly Cut from The Flash

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has cut a cameo of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman from 2023's The Flash.

After making the decision not to go forward with Gadot and Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3, the studio removed her small role from The Flash along with another cameo from Henry Cavill's Superman.

However, following THR's report, insider KC Walsh quickly took to Twitter to refute the alleged removal, stating that Gadot's heroine is still set to appear in June's The Flash:

"Gal Gadot’s [cameo] has not been removed"

This story is developing. Check back for updates!