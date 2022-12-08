Henry Cavill's 2023 DC Cameo Reportedly Revealed

Henry Cavill Superman
By Klein Felt Posted:

A new report supposedly revealed Henry Cavill's 2023 DCU cameo after making his return as Superman in this year's Black Adam

Superman Back in The Flash

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Henry Cavill's Superman has filmed a cameo for next June's The Flash.

The outlet revealed that the actor has shot scenes for the DCU epic in September, but Warner Bros. is seemingly unsure if they want to include the footage or not, as they do not want to make any promises they can't keep or give fans any false hope that the hero is back for good. 

THR's sources tell them that The Flash remains unlocked and no final decision on Cavill's Kryptonian has been made. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates...

