Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Demanded Superman Cameo In Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson is mere weeks away from making his DC debut as Teth-Adam in the highly-anticipated Black Adam, which has been in development for more than a decade. But on top of The Rock's arrival as the Man in Black, some attention has turned to the reports that Henry Cavill may be set for his long-awaited return as Superman in the movie, which would be the actor's first canon DCEU appearance since 2017's Justice League.

Following Johnson's appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, where he avoided saying anything about Cavill playing the Man of Steel, fan discussions have skyrocketed in numbers about the chance to see him don the suit and cape again. And with no signs pointing to how he would play into the story of Black Adam, it only has anticipation rising with rumors circling that Cavill may be done with the role for good at this point.

But now, while fans wait to find out the truth behind this Black Adam cameo, an inside report indicates that one man was incredibly passionate about making sure it happened - the movie's leading star himself.

Dwayne Johnson Pushed for Superman Cameo

DC

Insider David Faraci, whose the former editor-in-chief of "Birth. Movies. Death.," revealed on the Marvelvision podcast that Dwayne Johnson insisted on getting Henry Cavill for a scene as Superman in his upcoming Black Adam movie.

Faraci made it clear that Cavill is set to reprise his role as the Man of Steel in Black Adam's post-credits scene, even though the report didn't set in with people the way he initially hoped it would:

David Faraci: “I wanna follow up on a scoop I had that nobody cared about.” Devin Faraci: “Okay.” David Faraci: “… Henry Cavill is appearing in 'Black Adam' in the post-credits scene. That scoop, nobody cared about it. It’s just– Nobody gave a shit. In fact, I see today, people on Reddit posting, ‘Do you think Henry Cavill will ever return as Superman?’ It’s like, ‘Yes, motherfuckers. He is.’ I got some more information about this.”

He went on to say that this cameo happened "because The Rock demanded it," going hard at Warner Bros. to make sure that Cavill would have the opportunity to play the part again.

“Yeah. It’s not, like, specific. It’s all behind the scenes stuff that I thought was kind of fascinating, which is that, the reason why… Henry Cavill has returned as Superman in 'Black Adam' is because The Rock demanded it… Like, he went hard, full court press on Warner Bros., and made them go to Henry Cavill and they had to sign a new deal with Henry Cavill, including saying they were gonna develop a new 'Superman' movie… And it was all because The Rock insisted…”

Additionally, noted Twitter scooper @ViewerAnon recently remarked that "Henry Cavill fans are going to be happy moving forward" with DC's upcoming slate of movies:

"I don't want to step on anyone's toes, these aren't my scoops to make, but I think Henry Cavill fans are going to be happy moving forward with DC movies. It seems like the bridge between WB and Cavill has been crossed and it's not just a 'Black Adam' scene."

The Twitter scooper followed that up by confirming that The Rock was responsible for this happening:

"And yes, I have heard you can thank The Rock for this. He was... insistent the sides come together."

The Rock to Thank for Henry Cavill’s Return?

Almost nobody in Warner Bros.'s lineup of actors has shown more passion for the DCEU in recent memory than Dwayne Johnson, always ready to offer a quote or tease how big his first DC solo movie is going to be. And now, he appears to continue this with his demand that Superman shows up in Black Adam as he brings his popular anti-hero to life on the big screen for the first time.

Throughout the development process for Black Adam, Johnson noted that he would only want to play a hero that was as strong as or stronger than Superman, which he got with his eventual DCEU role. It only makes sense that he wants to see these two huge characters interact with one another in some form, even if it's only for a moment.

With rumors circulating about Cavill's potential return, particularly combined with the lack of news at Comic-Con, this will remain a prevalent topic all the way up until Black Adam fully arrives. But if these rumors actually turn out to be true, it could change the game for DC's future as things look increasingly murky from behind the scenes.

Black Adam will premiere in theaters on Friday, October 21.