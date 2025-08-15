Marvel Studios' Phase 6 Confirmed to Include 9 MCU Sidekicks

Marvel Studios has officially added another familiar face to its expanding Phase 6 roster, confirming the 11th supporting character set to reappear in upcoming MCU projects. As the Multiverse Saga heads towards the finish line, on course for Avengers: Doomsday, sidekick heroes are playing increasingly crucial roles. This latest reveal helps solidify this group of MCU characters that aren't always directly in the spotlight.

One of the MCU's most recognizable sidekicks, Ned Leeds, appears to be making his return to the MCU.

Actor Jacob Batalon sparked excitement by commenting, "WE ARE BACK BABY," on Tom Holland's recent Instagram post of the first teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The reveal that gave fans their first official look at the new suit, already earning the top spot among other MCU Spider-Man costumes, almost a full year before its July 31, 2026, release.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

While Batalon had previously been reported to rejoin the cast, this comment seemingly confirms it, especially with his use of "we."

Having appeared in all three of Holland's Spider-Man films so far, Ned's return raises major questions, as his character no longer remembers Peter Parker due to Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) memory-erasing spell in No Way Home.

How Marvel addresses that spell and Ned's new sidekick role, alongside Zendaya's MJ, remains one of the biggest mysteries heading into the next chapter.

With this news, Batalon becomes the 11th MCU sidekick either confirmed or strongly expected to return during Marvel Studios' Phase 6. While he may no longer be Peter's best friend in the traditional sense, his presence still marks a significant addition to the growing roster of familiar allies set to reappear.

From tech-savvy partners to loyal companions, here's a look at the other sidekick characters returning for the final chapter of the Multiverse Saga.

Foggy Nelson

Foggy Nelson

Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson has long served as the moral compass and loyal sidekick to Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), both in the original Daredevil series on Netflix and now in the MCU's Daredevil: Born Again. Although Foggy was tragically killed in the first episode of Born Again by Benjamin, his story isn't over just yet.

Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Brad Winderbaum, teased that both Foggy and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) are set to return in Season 2, suggesting a possible flashback or revival angle.

Foggy's death left a major impact, leading to the breakup of Nelson, Murdock & Page and prompting Matt to reevaluate being the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, before eventually being born again in Season 1.

Joaquin Torres

Joaquin Torres

Danny Ramirez is set to return as Joaquin Torres in Avengers: Doomsday, continuing his role as Sam Wilson's loyal partner.

Introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Torres eventually inherited the Falcon mantle from Sam, stepping into the role of aerial support and sidekick for the new Captain America.

While his heart and loyalty are unquestionable, Joaquin remains one of the least experienced and arguably weakest heroes currently in the MCU lineup.

Bucky Barnes

Bucky Barnes

Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, the original MCU sidekick to Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) Captain America, is set to return once again in Avengers: Doomsday.

While it's been years since Bucky truly played the sidekick role, both in-universe and in real time, his roots as Steve's loyal friend and battlefield partner still define much of his legacy.

Over the years, he's evolved from the Winter Soldier to a more independent hero, yet he remains one of the most iconic support characters in MCU history, with many fans not wanting the role to ever be recast.

His upcoming appearance in Doomsday will reunite him with The New Avengers team, including Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and David Harbour's Red Guardian. With a tenure stretching all the way back to 2011's The First Avenger, Stan remains one of the MCU's longest-running stars.

Sam Wilson

Sam Wilson

Before stepping into the role of Captain America, Sam Wilson was one of the MCU’s most dependable and well-liked sidekicks, serving alongside Steve Rogers as the high-flying Falcon.

His journey from loyal wingman to full-fledged Avenger was solidified in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where he officially took up the shield and the mantle of Cap.

In Avengers: Doomsday, Sam returns as a central figure in Phase 6, now leading one of the two primary Avengers teams mentioned in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene. While the other team members aren't confirmed, the squad may include other top-tier heroes like Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.

Yelena Belova

Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova first entered the MCU as the wisecracking, lethal younger sister and sidekick to Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in 2021's Black Widow.

While she began in a supporting role, Yelena quickly proved she could hold her own, and then some. Over time, she transitioned from grieving sibling to central figure, taking a leadership position in Thunderbolts* and ultimately becoming the head of The New Avengers team. She's confirmed to return in Avengers: Doomsday, continuing her rise as a Phase 6 powerhouse.

Shuri

Shuri

Shuri (Letitia Wright) began her MCU journey as the brilliant younger sister and sidekick to T'Challa in Black Panther, but following the tragic real-life passing of Chadwick Boseman, the franchise shifted direction, allowing her to step into the role of the Black Panther.

Wright's character has since evolved into a key figure in the next era of the MCU, and she's officially set to return in Avengers: Doomsday with a much larger role. In a past interview, Wright teased that while she had smaller parts in Infinity War and Endgame, she'll have "a little bit more" to do this time around, implying Shuri's influence in Phase 6 will be major. With Wakanda now ruled by M'Baku and Shuri serving as its protector, her leadership will likely extend beyond her nation.

Vision

Vision

Before becoming the synthezoid hero known as Vision, Paul Bettany's character began as JARVIS, Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) loyal AI sidekick throughout all three Iron Man films. Though his evolution into Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron elevated him to full-fledged Avenger status, his roots as a support character remain firmly tied to the foundation of the MCU.

Following the emotional events of WandaVision, where a new version of the character, White Vision, was introduced, Bettany is confirmed to return in an upcoming solo series exploring that version's path forward.

While not directly tied to a confirmed Avengers: Doomsday appearance (yet), Vision's return in Phase 6 adds another thread to the expanding roster of legacy characters once viewed as sidekicks now stepping into more complex roles.

Kate Bishop

Kate Bishop

Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop made her MCU debut in 2021's Hawkeye series, where she stepped into the sidekick role to Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton. The series ended with Clint seemingly passing the Hawkeye mantle to Kate, solidifying her place in the next generation of heroes.

While a live-action return for Phase 6 hasn't been officially confirmed, Steinfeld will reprise her role in animated form (after an appearance in What If...? Season 3) as Kate Bishop in Marvel Zombies, releasing on Disney+ on October 3, 2025.

Her inclusion in the undead-filled series keeps her active within the MCU, and it wouldn’t be surprising if a live-action reappearance is announced before Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars.

Bonus: Namora

Namora (Mabel Cadena) was introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as one of Namor's top warriors and most loyal followers. Though not a sidekick in the traditional sense, she served as a close second-in-command during the war against Wakanda.

Her fierce loyalty and combat prowess made her stand out as a key figure in the Talokan army. While not officially confirmed, she's expected to return in Avengers: Doomsday, alongside Tenoch Huerta's Namor, as the underwater nation expands its role in Phase 6.

Bonus: Attuma

Attuma

Attuma (Alex Livinalli), another powerful warrior from Talokan, also debuted in Wakanda Forever, fighting on the front lines with Namora. He often clashed with Wakandan heroes like Okoye (Danai Gurira), showcasing his strength and warrior code.

Like Namora, Attuma isn't a traditional sidekick, but he serves a similar supporting role in Namor's story and is similarly expected to return in Avengers: Doomsday.