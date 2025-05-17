Avengers: Doomsday Confirmed to Include 5 of Marvel's Weakest Heroes

Not every hero in Avengers: Doomsday is a powerhouse, and some of the characters Marvel Studios is assembling are surprisingly un-super.

Avengers: Doomsday Features Some of Marvel's Weakest Heroes

Avengers: Doomsday, arriving in theaters on May 1, 2026, brings together an enormous roster of Marvel heroes from across the MCU and Fox's X-Men universe. For every cosmic god-like being, there are a few human beings whose powers (or lack thereof) aren't their strength, yet they're all still fundamental to the team.

Yelena Belova

The leader of The New Avengers, a term newly coined by the end of Thunderbolts*, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, is one of the MCU's most prominent characters, yet she has no superpowers.

Despite that, Yelena is one of the deadliest fighters in the MCU thanks to her elite Red Room training. As a master assassin, her ability in hand-to-hand combat and with weapons makes her a formidable force. In Avengers: Doomsday, Yelena's skills could play a key tactical role, especially as she's now in a decision-making position.

M'Baku

Winston Duke's M'Baku is the King of Wakanda, known for his strength, honor, and unflinching loyalty to his people. While he has proven himself in battle many times, M'Baku does not possess any superhuman powers or enhancements like other Wakandan warriors who rely on the heart-shaped herb.

His combat skills and brute force are formidable, but in a fight alongside gods, mutants, and cosmic entities, he is noticeably outclassed. In Avengers: Doomsday, M'Baku will help bring the Wakandans into the film while also smashing in a few skulls with his all-natural strength.

Joaquin Torres

Joaquin Torres, played by Danny Ramirez, is the right-hand man to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. While he now owns the Falcon wings, Joaquin has no innate superpowers of his own. His aerial skills and tactical intelligence make him useful in reconnaissance and support, but he lacks the enhanced strength or endurance of the heroes he fights beside.

In Avengers: Doomsday, Torres will be side by side with Wilson as they lead their own group of Avengers, separate from Yelena and Bucky's new team.

Sam Wilson

The new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), brings courage, integrity, and combat training to the Avengers. However, unlike his predecessor Steve Rogers, Sam has no super-soldier serum running through his veins, a major plot point of Disney+'s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

He relies on a vibranium shield, flight gear, and sharp instincts, but he is ultimately a human among titans. In Avengers: Doomsday, Sam stands tall as a symbol of leadership and moral clarity, especially against the government-owned New Avengers (previously called the Thunderbolts).

Agent Carter

Although Marvel has not officially confirmed Hayley Atwell's role in Avengers: Doomsday, a report from Deadline suggests she will return in some capacity. However, this is not expected to be a superpowered Captain Carter Variant like in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If Atwell reprises her role as the Earth-616 version of Peggy Carter, she would be one of the few non-superpowered characters.

Despite lacking enhanced abilities, Peggy is a trained spy who helped shape the foundation of S.H.I.E.L.D. In Doomsday, it's hard to fully imagine what her role could look like, but it could be special to see her and Steve (Chris Evans) in the 1940s or 50s.