A new report has seemingly uncovered the identity of the seventh superhero team set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. As Marvel Studios gears up for one of its most ambitious crossover events yet, the movie is expected to feature multiple iconic teams from across the multiverse.

In a recent Q&A from The Cosmic Circus, insider Alex Perez provided new insights into Marvel's growing Avengers: Doomsday line-up and the potential for new and younger heroes to take center stage. When asked by a fan if Avengers: Doomsday will feature a version of the Young Avengers, specifically characters like Kamala Khan, Kate Bishop, Cassie Lang, Riri Williams, and America Chavez, Perez confirmed it directly: "Yeah, that will happen," indicating that one of the multiple superhero teams rumored to appear in Doomsday will indeed be a Young Avengers-style group or the Champions. It further cements reports that Marvel is using Doomsday as a platform to showcase a wide range of legacy and next-gen heroes.

Avengers: Doomsday's 7 Superhero Teams

Avengers

In Avengers: Doomsday, the core Avengers team will reportedly be led by Sam Wilson's Captain America, stepping into the role as Earth's primary defender. He's expected to be joined by a mix of established MCU heroes and newer additions, including Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Falcon (Danny Ramirez), and potentially even Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova.

Sam's Avengers group is teased during the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts*, putting the two "Avengers" teams at odds, even Bucky (Sebastian Stan) isn't seeing eye to eye with the new Captain America. In many respects, this team led by Sam could be the glue that holds all the pieces together through this multiversal battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

X-Men

The arrival of the X-Men in Doomsday marks one of the most anticipated milestones in MCU history. Several legacy actors from Fox's X-Men franchise are confirmed to return, including Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Ian McKellen's Magneto, and other familiar faces like Cyclops (James Marsden) and Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming).

The X-Men may offer a unique perspective or strategy in combating Doom, especially if his power threatens multiple timelines. Kelsey Grammer's Beast already returned in The Marvels and is set to be back in Doomsday. The sneak peek at that universe where the X-Men are united may be fans' best idea of how this team could play into the battle.

Fantastic Four

The new Fantastic Four, played by Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, are anticipated to play a massive role in Doomsday. Their deep ties to Doctor Doom in the comics suggest their story will be entangled somehow, potentially teased during The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Based on the post-credits scene from Thunderbolts* (which was spoiled prematurely), the Fantastic Four will arrive to Earth-616 just in time for the events of Doomsday to kick off.

Wakandans

Black Panther

One of the most impactful Doomsday casting confirmations was many of the leading cast from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Letitia Wright's Shuri is set to return as the Black Panther, bringing the full force of Wakanda into the fight. The nation's technological superiority and control of Vibranium may make them vital players in opposing Doom, especially if his plan involves destabilizing Earth or weaponizing multiversal energy.

Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda is unlikely to return following her character's death in Wakanda Forever, but Winston Duke’s M'Baku is confirmed. Wakanda could serve as a central hub or strategic battleground much like it did in Infinity War.

Atlanteans

Namor

The other side of the Wanakda Forever coin: the Atlanteans. One of the more surprising cast chair reveals for Doomsday was Tenoch Huerta's Namor, possibly bringing the kingdom of Talokan into the battle. While Namor is no traditional hero, his willingness to protect his people and the planet may lead him to form a temporary alliance with Earth's other defenders.

This dynamic could add tension, especially in scenes shared with Wakandans like Shuri, given their complicated history. Namor's involvement might also reflect Doom's reach into the natural world, forcing Talokan to abandon its secrecy.

Thunderbolts / New Avengers

Thunderbolts

Following their standalone film, the Thunderbolts have evolved into the government-sanctioned Avengers team. Yelena Belova, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, Lewis Pullman's Bob / Sentry, and Sebastian Stan's Bucky are all ready to return in December 2026.

Their morally gray backgrounds and checkered pasts make them a compelling contrast to Sam Wilson's Avengers. The conflict between heroes in Doomsday could echo Captain America: Civil War, with both teams vying for legitimacy amid a fractured superhero landscape. However, the arrival of Doom and other threats to the universe will likely force the groups to play nice.

Young Avengers / Champions

Marvel Comics

Another question in Cosmic Circus' aforementioned Q&A asked about when Joe Locke's Wiccan might reunite with his twin brother Tommy, to which Perez leaned toward Marvel's Champions project as the "safest bet." While this doesn't rule out a reunion in Avengers: Doomsday or the White Vision series, it indicates that Champions may serve as the main platform for deepening Wiccan's storyline and reuniting the magical twins from WandaVision.

Previously, reports surfaced suggesting Marvel Studios had pivoted away from a Young Avengers series in favor of a Champions project. The shift was said to be influenced by evolving casting considerations and the performance of recent films. It seems Doomsday could be a soft launch for Champions, letting audiences see these characters operate as a unit before their own series begins. Their role likely won't be huge, especially considering none of the expected young team members were part of the official cast reveal for Doomsday. As it gets closer to the recently delayed date of December 18, 2026, the various teams appearing in Avengers: Doomsday will be even more defined.