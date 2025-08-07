Forgotten DC TV Show Could Be Coming Back Sooner Than Expected

A new update has suggested an oft-forgotten DC TV show could be coming back sooner than fans would have expected. The DC brand has had a busy year. 2025 saw the launch of James Gunn's interconnected DCU, kicking off a new era for the super-powered world that is set to continue for the foreseeable future with titles like Lanterns, Supergirl, and Paradise Lost. However, these in-universe projects are not the only ones coming from the comic book mainstay.

My Adventures With Superman got an exciting update, as the series' third season has officially entered post-production. This will be good news for fans who have been itching for more of the Jack Quaid-led Elseworlds tale, telling the story of an alternate universe Clark Kent in his early years as the Man of Steel.

Replying to a fan on X, showrunner Jake Wyatt shared the news, posting that My Adventures With Superman Season 3 is "in post-production."

This may come as a surprise to some fans who, after getting swept up in the hype of the new DCU, may have forgotten the animated Superman series was even in the works.

DC

Work officially started on the show's third season in August 2024, after a critically acclaimed first two seasons on Adult Swim. Little is known other than the series is seemingly close to release. This news could mean fans may get another surprise DC drop before the end of the year, capping off what has been a banner 2025 for the Blue Brand.

My Adventures With Superman started its run on Adult Swim in 2023, and new seasons have dropped yearly. The series was a breath of fresh air for fans upon its debut, providing a brighter and lighter take on DC's Man of Steel as opposed to the recent Superman fare audiences had been getting in Zack Snyder's DCEU.

The animated series, which stars The Boys actor and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's Alice Lee as its two leads, follows a younger Clark Kent/Superman as he develops his secret identity, all while navigating a budding romance with fellow Daily Planet employee Lois Lane.

What To Expect From My Adventures With Superman Season 3

DC

With My Adventures With Superman Season 3 seemingly close on the horizon, now is the time for fans to refamiliarize themselves with the world of Jake Wyatt's colorful DC show.

It has been said that the next season of the show will include some wild new villains for Jack Quaid's Superman to take on, all while he deals with living a double life as the intrepid Metropolis reporter Clark Kent.

Official art promoting the show's third season seemingly revealed two new big bads leading the show's Season 3 villain cast: Bald Lex Luthor and Cyborg Superman.

That does not even include the confirmed first appearance of Superboy, who will join the fun in this next batch of episodes and throw another super-powered variable into the My Adventures With Superman equation.

Last season, Clark saved his Kryptonian cousin Kara Zor-El from under the control of the villainous Brainiac, and the character eventually took on her superhero alter ego, Supergirl. Season 3 will almost surely follow up on this storyline as well, as the character learns the ins and outs of life on Earth, while dealing with the trauma of having been a mind-controlled death machine for so long.

One can also not forget the potential crossover between this series and the newly announced My Adventures With Green Lantern. Season 3 may lay the groundwork for that show before it debuts sometime in the coming years.