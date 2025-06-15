2025 Superman Movie Confirmed to Take Place In 1 Real-Life Location

2025's new Superman movie is confirmed to take place in a familiar U.S. location. Historically, Superman stories take place in the fictional city of Metropolis, which is a direction James Gunn's new superhero film will also follow. However, the real-life location of this fictional DC comics locale varies in each depiction.

New merchandise for Superman (revealed via Ferris Wheel Press) has confirmed the location of the Daily Planet in the movie, aka the fictional news organization at which Lois Lane and Clark Kent work. Box art for the officially licensed Superman fountain pen sets reveals that the Daily Planet's address is "42 Concord Street, Metropolis DE 19840."

As expected, the Daily Planet is located in the fictional city of Metropolis. However, the address confirms that Metropolis itself is situated in Delaware. This confirms that Metropolis is canonically set in the real-life U.S. state in the new DCU. Superman is the first feature film to release in the new DCU, and as such is the first to lay the groundwork in situating its fictional cities.

Placing Metropolis in Delaware is a fitting move for Superman, as this real-life location aligns with the hero's home in DC comics. In DC comics, the real location of Metropolis in the U.S. has changed, with original creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster basing the city on their real-life home of Cleveland. However, the setting is often depicted as looking more like New York City. Other Superman media, like Smallville, for instance, envisioned Metropolis as being a part of Kansas, close to the farm where Clark Kent grew up.

In more recent iterations, Delaware has become Metropolis's de facto home. The DCEU and its movies, Man of Steel, Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League, all envisioned Metropolis within Delaware, and the new DCU is following suit in Superman.

David Coronswet will lead the new DCU film as Clark Kent/Superman, alongside an ensemble of DC characters that includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. Superman will be released in cinemas on July 11, 2025.

What Does This Mean For Gotham in the DCU?

With Superman established in Delaware, now fans must wait to see if Metropolis' sister city, Gotham, follows suit in the new DCU. Traditionally, in DC Comics, Metropolis and Gotham City sit opposite each other across the Delaware Bay, with Gotham situated in the state of New Jersey.

This was the case in the DCEU in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. It's also established similarly in Matt Reeves' The Batman universe, although this is an Elseworlds project, so it is not confirmed to be Gotham's location for the new DCU.

Superman itself may mention Gotham's location throughout the movie, establishing it for fans. Otherwise, the first Gotham-set project in the new DCU will likely be the Clayface movie, with momentum on the other major Batman project, The Brave and the Bold, stalled.

There's also the question of where other new DCU projects will establish their respective cities. Supergirl's home, National City, has often been based on San Diego. Now that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently in production, it will be interesting to see where in the country the new DCU movie establishes Superman's cousin's home base, as well as the homes of other DC heroes.