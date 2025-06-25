2025 Superman Movie Confirms Its 6 Iconic DC Locations

Superman is set to visit several major locations that will undoubtedly be familiar to DC Comics fans. In contrast to Marvel which usually puts a twist on real-world locations, the DC Universe is known for its original settings. Most relevant to Superman is his home city of Metropolis which offers a hub for his home, work at the Daily Planet, and most famous villain Lex Luthor.

These much-anticipated DC locations (many of which have been adapted before) will be traversed by an all-new cast in July 2025 with James Gunn's Superman. The reboot will star David Corenswet's Superman, Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, and a Justice Gang full of new superheroes such as Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho.

Superman Will Feature Over 6 Major DC Comics Locations

Superman will primarily take place in Metropolis, with the movie confirmed to visit some familiar locations in the Man of Steel's iconic city, along with other famous settings from DC Comics lore.

Gunn already took the DCU to some exciting and familiar locations in Creature Commandos such as Gotham, Pokolistan, and Star City, with even Themyscira getting a nod through the Wonder Woman villain Circe.

Fortress of Solitude

DC

Where Batman has the Batcave, Superman has the Fortress of Solitude, a frozen base that is usually located in the North or South Pole. The Fortress often houses Kryptonian technology and weapons, often along with digital replicas of Kal-El's family with whom he can communicate and seek advice.

The Fortress of Solitude will offer Superman a peaceful place to connect with his Kryptonian heritage and be healed by high-tech robots. But all that peace is bound to go away eventually as the trailers confirm Lex Luthor will break into the frozen headquarters, perhaps in search of some alien artifact.

Daily Planet

DC

The Daily Planet is the most famous newspaper in DC Comics and it is based in Metropolis with a shiny golden globe towering through the skyline. Not only is this the workplace of Clark Kent, aka Superman, but also much of his side cast such as Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and Perry White.

It appears that Metropolis' legendary news outlet will play a major role in Superman as the movie will feature some of its top staff, including Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and a work adversary to Clark Kent. This ought to help humanize the superhero, exploring more of his day-to-day work life.

Kent Farm

DC

Clark Kent may spent most of his days in Metropolis, but his roots are on the Kent farm in Smallville, Kanas where his pod crashed after Krypton's demise. It was here that he was taken in by Ma and Pa (Martha and Jonathan) Kent and raised with the values that make him the superhero he is known to be.

While Superman officially isn't an origin story and fans probably won't see Kal-El's pod crash to Earth, he will return to the Kent Farm at some point. Perhaps he will visit his adoptive family at a defeated point where he will ultimately get the motivation and wisdom to kick him back into battle.

LexCorp

DC

In DC Comics, LexCorp was founded as an aerospace engineering firm but expanded into various branches under Superman villain Lex Luthor, including baking, communication, technology, supermarkets, and more.

The Luthor family business has been called LexCorp and LuthorCorp over the years but, in Superman, the company will go by the latter. Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor will use the billion-dollar corporation to facilitate all his villainous schemes, and the LuthorCorp building will be his headquarters for such.

Stagg Industries

DC

Stagg Industries is a research and development firm founded by the DC Comics supervillain Simon Stagg, who was responsible for creating Metamorpho. After catching Rex Mason in a relationship with his daughter Sapphire, Simon sent him to fetch an Egyptian artifact that granted him transformative powers.

In the trailer, Superman looks to be facing members of the Justice Gang at Stagg Industries, which will presumably be visited through its ties to Anthony Carrigan's DCU superhero Metamorpho. It should be noted that Rex Mason looks to be held prisoner in the trailers, and perhaps it will be here he is snatched.

Boravia

DC

Although not exactly prominent in DC Comics lore, Boravia is a European country that was once consumed by civil war until Superman brought peace. The fictional country dates back to Superman #2, published 86 years ago in 1939.

The DCU's Superman looks to be in the public's firing line after he interfered in a foreign nation's affairs and stopped a war. Many have speculated that nation may be Boravia, which looks to have its own super-powered representative in the movie as the Hammer of Boravia is among the seven villains that Superman will face.

Bonus: Meteors Stadium

DC

The Metropolis Meteors have existed in DC Comics since 1973 with the motto "Aim for the stars," perhaps in reference to their local alien superhero. Despite existing in DC lore for decades, their hometown stadium has never appeared.

At least that was the case until Superman as the Meteors stadium features in the trailer and offers the backdrop for the Man of Steel's fight with the mysterious secret villain Ultraman, along with The Engineer.

Bonus: Phantom Zone (Speculated)