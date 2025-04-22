A new listing reveals the name of the superhero team that will appear in Superman when it hits theaters in July — and only half of it may be what fans are expecting.

Prior to James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the reins for DC Studios movies and shows, fans had seen a couple different teams across DC media.

There were two cuts of a live-action Justice League movie, Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods each featured some iteration of the Justice Society. The Justice League also plays prominently in various animated shows.

New Superman Movie Team Name Revealed

Warner Bros.

A listing for new Superman merchandise from Mattel reveals that the team from the movie will be called the Justice Gang (though, this may be a more informal or casual team name, rather than something official in-universe).

The Justice Gang Multi-Pack, the item that reveals the team name, includes Superman, Guy Gardner, Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, Krypto, and the Kaiju, noting that the pack itself includes "heroes and villains from the upcoming film:"

"Collectors will appreciate this six-character set featuring heroes and villains from the upcoming film. The 3-inch scale figures include Superman, Guy Gardner, Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, Krypto, and the Kaiju. Each superhero figure features iconic details and posable limbs designed for small hands (except for the Kaiju, whose limbs remain stationary)."

Other than the three-inch Superman featured in a different listing (assuming the Multi-Pack uses the same figure), fans do not yet know what these specific figures will look like, as this listing does not include a photo yet.

What Is The Justice Gang Up To In Superman?

Warner Bros.

Based on the merchandise in question, and the note that both heroes and villains are included, it can be assumed that the Justice Gang refers to the heroes Superman, Guy Gardner, Mister Terrific and Hawkgirl (with Krytpo too, of course).

Including the Kaiju with this particular group of heroes may indicate that of the various villains appearing in Superman, the Kaiju may be most relevant to the Justice Gang's part of the story.

It remains to be seen whether the Justice Gang — if that even is the team's official name — will play a role elsewhere in Superman's plot, such as in the Lex Luthor plot points. It is entirely possible that the Justice Gang gets involved in the story because of the Kaiju, or something along those lines.

Of course, this is speculative — it could just be that the Kaiju's inclusion as the villain in this Multi-Pack was random, or about convenience more than plot.

Superman hits theaters July 11.