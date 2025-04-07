2025 Superman Movie Star Confirms Fans Are Wrong About 1 Character

In a recent interview, David Corenswet teased that fans may have the wrong idea about one character from 2025's upcoming Superman.

With July getting closer by the day, fans are getting ready to see Superman return to the big screen in the new DCU's cinematic debut.

However, there are truly only a few pieces of footage to go by at this point, with the movie still so far off. So, much of what fans have pieced together is still relatively speculative.

Fans Have The Wrong Idea About 1 Superman Character

DC Studios

Speaking to Fandango, Superman star David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman) revealed that, despite appearing otherwise in the trailers, the hero's dog Krypto is not as good of a dog as fans may expect.

In fact, he specifically says that Krypto is "the worst dog in the world, with superpowers," and that Superman "is taking care of" him:

"Superman doesn't need Krypto. Krypto's just... It's sort of a foster situation. Superman is taking care of this dog. He loves dogs, as, you know, most people do. But Krypto, as James [Gunn] has described, is the worst dog in the world, with superpowers."

Corenswet added that Krypto is prone to "getting into trouble," to the point where "although there's this great affection" Clark has toward the dog, he can be "more trouble than it's worth:"

"He's always destroying the Fortress of Solitude, and hunting wildlife, and just always getting into trouble never listening. And although there's a great love and affection between Superman and dog, it's honestly more trouble than it's worth."

However, he and James Gunn did play coy about whether Superman warms up to the iconic super-dog by the end of the movie.

Why Did Fans Get The Wrong Impression About Krypto?

Looking at the footage of Superman that has been released so far, it appears as though Krypto is a good and helpful dog — though, the fact that he was inspired by James Gunn's real-life, former-troublemaker of a dog could have tipped fans off.

In the first trailer (and its extended cut with a slight bit more footage), nothing in particular indicates that he is the more rough and reckless dog Corenswet describes. He can even be seen rescuing Superman, and Superman trusts him enough to know what he means when he tells him to "take [him] home."

Granted, the beginning of the five minutes of footage revealed at CinemaCon does see Krypto play relatively roughly with Clark as he lies on the snowy ground, bleeding and struggling to breathe correctly.

Still, it is fair that fans are surprised about the cute dog who has been teased from the very start of production on Superman being more of a nuisance than a help to the hero.

However, that just goes to show how little is actually known about the upcoming movie, ahead of its release. This certainly will not be the last surprise — the question simply is, when will the next be revealed?

Superman hits theaters on July 11.