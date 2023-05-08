Superman Reboot Movie: DC Exec Reveals Another Superhero Who Will Appear

In a new interview, James Gunn confirmed the appearance of Krypto in the upcoming Superman: Legacy DC movie.

With his and Peter Safran's takeover of DC studios, Gunn has been trying to include many comics-inspired characters and stories, even giving specific comics from which he is drawing inspiration for some of his upcoming projects.

For some characters, that will mean an exploration of serious comics stories — like Batman's relationship with Damian Wayne and the Bat-Family in The Brave and the Bold — while for others it will mean some elements possibly considered too upbeat for cinematic adaptations in the past.

That is not to say, though, that the projects with more light-hearted elements will not be emotional and serious, too. But, one such happier element has been confirmed to be making an appearance when Superman: Legacy hits theaters.

Krypto Confirmed for Superman: Legacy

DC

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, James Gunn confirmed that Krypto the Super-Dog will appear in his upcoming Superman reboot.

Gunn jokingly offered the role to Chris Pratt, saying he would pay the actor in "crypto" (get it, krypto-currency) equating to "zero dollars," which Pratt, continuing the joke, fake-agreed to:

Gunn: "I was hoping I could cast you as Krypto the Superdog (in 'Superman Legacy'). You could do motion capture on set and walk around on your hands and knees, but you can’t talk." Pratt: "I’ll do Krypto but you have to pay me in crypto." Gunn: "I’ll pay you in crypto, which amounts to zero dollars." [laughs]

Then, Pratt clarified that despite the joking, "there’s going to be a character called Krypto in [Superman" Legacy] — breaking news," to which Gunn responded "It is a scoop, I guess:"

Pratt: "It sounds like there’s going to be a character called Krypto in 'Superman' — breaking news." Interviewer: "That’s a scoop for me." Gunn: "It is a scoop, I guess." Pratt: "Way to go. You’re fired. Back to Marvel." [laughs]

This is not the first time Gunn indicated wanting to include Superman's famed super-pet in his reboot, with him explaining in an interview with Rolling Stone that he "would have an interest in a live-action Krypto," and that his work on Rocket in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies would not impact that want:

"I think I would have an interest in a live-action Krypto whether or not I had anything to do with Rocket."

A Super Dog in Superman

If the Krypto adapted for the big screen is anything like his comic counterpart, then fans can expect a Super Dog with some hardcore powers.

Krypto has most of the same powers that Clark Kent does, just with the caveat that he is a dog, so everything is "proportional" to that.

Further, Krypto has "approximately human[-]level [intelligence], though with his canine traits and interests still present," making him more than just an overpowered dog, but a worthy sidekick, of sorts.

Beyond Superman: Legacy, it is always possible that Krypto could crop up elsewhere in the new DCU — like in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, as a possibility.

Superman: Legacy releases in theaters on July 11, 2025.