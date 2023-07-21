James Gunn's Superman Movie: All 6 Actors Confirmed to Appear

When James Gunn's Superman: Legacy debuts in theaters on July 11, 2025, it will come with an enormous cast that will portray many fan-favorite characters from the DC brand.

Superman: Legacy will truly kick off the very first chapter of the new DCU with a story centered around the Man of Steel.

It was recently confirmed that actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were cast as the two leads of the film, but there are also many other names that are set to appear on-screen.

As the release date gets closer and the production of Superman really gets off the ground, even more names will be announced.

The Cast of James Gunn's Superman: Legacy

1.) David Corenswet - Clark Kent/Superman

David Corenswet

Following the announcement that Henry Cavill would not be returning to the world of DC to reprise his role as Superman, many fans instantly began fan-casting who would be the next Last Son of Krypton.

30-year-old David Corenswet ultimately landed the role after a long audition process. The Pearl star will not only be the next actor to don the red cape but also the new DCU's true lead actor as a new era is ushered in.

2.) Rachel Brosnahan - Lois Lane

Rachel Brosnahan

There can't be a Superman without Lois Lane by his side, so when Corenswet's casting was announced, so was the actress that will play Lois Lane.

The role was given to Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan, and James Gunn even confirmed that "the primary story" of Superman: Legacy "most definitely revolves around Superman and Lois," so fans can expect her to play a major role in the upcoming movie.

3.) Nathan Fillion - Guy Gardner/Green Lantern

Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion worked with Gunn on multiple past projects such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad.

This time, however, he will portray the Guy Gardner take on Green Lantern, who is known in lore as being a bit on the arrogant side.

Fillion actually already has some experience playing Green Lantern as he voiced Hal Jordan's version of the character in multiple animated projects such as The Death of Superman film.

4.) Isabela Merced - Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl

Isabela Merced

The Nth metal will likely be on full display in Superman: Legacy due to the announcement that Hawkgirl will be one of the film's heroes. If she is wielding her iconic mace from the comics, Hawkgirl will be a major ally to Superman if any threats come their way.

This character will be played by Transformers: The Last Knight and Dora and the Lost City of Gold star Isabela Merced, who will likely become a fan favorite after viewers see her in the upcoming film.

5.) Edi Gathegi - Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific

Edi Gathegi

Michael Holt, also known as Mr. Terrific, is one of the most brilliant minds in the world of DC. He will be played by Edi Gathegi, who already has experience portraying a superhero with his role as Darwin in Marvel and Fox's X-Men: First Class.

In the comics, Mr. Terrific ends up becoming a member of the Justice Society of America, so his involvement in Superman: Legacy could set him up for a recurring role in the future once the JSA gets established in the DCU.

6.) Anthony Carrigan - Metamorpho

Anthony Carrigan

James Gunn recently confirmed that the hero by the name of Metamorpho will be showing up in Superman: Legacy and he even expressed his excitement to work with the actor that will be portraying the character - Anthony Carrigan.

Metamorpho is a rather unique hero in DC Comics that can morph his entire body into any element, meaning he can prove rather useful in any situation.

Just as Edi Gathegi has an acting credit for a comic book movie, Carrigan also has some experience in the superhero genre as he played Victor Zsasz in the Gotham television series.

Other Rumored Characters For Superman: Legacy

DC Comics

Although there are only six major actors and characters confirmed to be appearing in Superman: Legacy, other characters are expected to show up in the film as well.

It's difficult to craft a Superman story without Lex Luthor playing some role in the mix, and the genius antagonist is definitely going to be a part of the franchise thanks to a confirmation from James Gunn, so the chances that he will be introduced in Superman: Legacy are high.

Brothers Alexander Skarsgard and Bill Skarsgard have both been rumored to take up the mantle of Lex Luthor in the upcoming DCU, and Nicholas Hoult's name has even been thrown around as well.

DC Comics

Gunn also indirectly confirmed that Perry White will be appearing in the film, which makes sense seeing as how he is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet newspaper.

It is unclear just how much the Daily Planet will be seen in Superman: Legacy, but since it is such an important part of Clark and Lois' lives, fans can expect Perry to have a decent-sized role.

DC Comics

At the same time that Gunn mentioned Perry White, he also named Jimmy Olsen and talked about how close he is to Clark Kent.

Gunn has publicly stated his love for the All-Star Superman comic series, and seeing as how big of a role Jimmy Olsen has in that run and in other Superman stories, it will not be surprising if Clark's best friend shows up in the movie.

DC Comics

Krypto the Superdog is another side character that will likely be making some sort of appearance in Superman: Legacy.

Gunn was already asked about the dog's potential involvement, and the writer/director admitted his "interest" in the character.

In another instance, Gunn was asked online by a fan if he likes Krypto, and Gunn responded by saying, "No I love Krypto."

However, Gunn basically confirmed that Krypto would be featured in an interview alongside Chris Pratt, where Gunn jokingly offered the role to Pratt.

DC Comics

Another group of characters rumored to show up in Superman: Legacy is The Authority, a team of superpowered characters similar to the Suicide Squad.

The Authority are going to have their own film in Gunn's new DCU, but the characters could start showing up in Legacy and it was even noted that they will be at odds with the titular Superman.

Superman: Legacy is expected to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.