DC Announces 4 Superhero Actors for New Superman Reboot Movie

It was announced that three other key superheroes will join David Corenswet’s rebooted Man of Steel in 2025’s Superman: Legacy.

James Gunn has been deep into the development process of Superman: Legacy for some time now.

The writer, director, and DC Studios co-CEO is still in the process of casting the hotly-anticipated Superman film, but more and more details have begun to trickle out.

Four Superheroes Confirmed To Appear in Superman: Legacy

Vanity Fair unveiled three additional superheroes, and the actors playing them, who will join the freshly-cast David Corenswet in James Gunn and DC’s Superman reboot movie.

1.) Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl

DC

Transformers: The Last Knight’s Isabela Merced will give cinematic life to Hawkgirl.

Traditionally depicted as a winged warrior from the planet Thanagar, Hawkgirl is known to be tough as nails and wields a special mace constructed from the super strong Nth metal.

2.) Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt’s Mister Terrific

DC

Edi Gathegi who previously played the superhumanly-adaptive Darwin in 2011’s X-Men: First Class will lend his acting talents to Michael Holt aka, Mister Terrific.

Possessing a genius-level intellect and a knack for inventing, Terrific is the creator of the T-Spheres, small, floating drones which are capable of a variety of functions.

3.) Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner's Green Lantern

DC

The uber fan-favorite Nathan Fillion will play Guy Gardner, a somewhat controversial Green Lantern who’s often portrayed with an arrogant demeanor and a sizable chip on his shoulder.

Many Lantern fans believe that Gardner’s brash, hotheaded personality makes him unworthy of the power ring and the responsibilities that his title holds.

4.) David Corenswet as Superman

DC

Not a bird, not even a plane, but David Corenswet’s Superman. According to Legacy director James Gunn, the film is not an origin story and will follow Clark as he enters a world where superheroes already exist.

This is in contrast to the initial DCEU, where Kal-El (then played by Henry Cavill) was the only big-time hero on the scene.

What Kind of Roles Will These DC Heroes Play?

When Gunn stated that Superman: Legacy will take place in a DC world where superheroes are already firmly established, he clearly wasn’t kidding!

Now, the question is: Will Clark encounter these characters separately or will they be working together in perhaps a loose coalition of heroes? Perhaps these three are a sort of proto-Justice League?

Or maybe they just pop in at different points in Legacy’s narrative. They could even simply be quick cameos with the potential for more appearances in another project down the line.

Also reported to be on tap for this film is the team known as the Authority, although their inclusion has yet to be officially confirmed.

Add in Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane and Lex Luthor (who hasn’t been cast yet) and Superman: Legacy looks to be a very worthy first film in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s revamped DCU.

Superman: Legacy hits theaters on July 11, 2025.