Spider-Man 4 Reveals 13 Cast Members (Confirmed & Rumored)

Slowly but surely, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are filling in the cast list for the MCU's upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Coming as the first of a handful of movies released after The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Spider-Man 4 will bring the web-slinger back for his first solo movie since 2021. Considering that its predecessor, Spider-Man: No Way Home, became the biggest solo superhero movie in history, this cast has much to live up to when they assemble in 2026.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Confirmed Cast & Characters

Tom Holland - Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Tom Holland

To nobody's surprise, Tom Holland will return to the MCU to reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 4. This will be Holland's fourth solo movie within the MCU and his seventh credit after appearances in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

In this film, fans will see Holland's Peter Parker navigating his new life after Doctor Strange's spell made the world forget about his existence. While story details are unknown, Peter will potentially have to navigate school and/or a job along with his responsibilities as a hero as he works to keep New York City and those he loves safe.

Zendaya - Michelle Jones-Watson

Zendaya

Zendaya, one of the biggest stars in the movie industry, will reunite with Marvel Studios to bring back Michelle Jones-Watson, better known to fans as MJ. Spider-Man 4 will give her a fourth credit in the MCU after playing her iconic character from the original Spider-Man trilogy in each movie.

Rumors indicated Zendaya may not have much screentime in the MCU sequel, but she is expected to have a significant role in the story. Early set photos show MJ visiting Parker's grave in late May, but it is still unclear how she will be utilized now that her relationship with Peter is over after the last movie.

Jacob Batalon - Ned Leeds

Jacob Batalon

Completing the MCU's core Spider-Man trio will be Jacob Batalon, who is confirmed to return to the franchise to play Ned Leeds. Spider-Man 4 will be Batalon's sixth MCU appearance after appearing in all three previous Spidey movies and having cameos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

As with Zendaya's MJ, Batalon is not expected to play a significant role in the upcoming Spider-Man sequel. Fans will see him attending MIT with MJ and moving forward in life, although Peter Parker may reenter the equation as a friend at some point in the movie.

Mark Ruffalo - Bruce Banner/Hulk

Mark Ruffalo

Giving Spider-Man his established MCU co-star, Oscar-nominee Mark Ruffalo will join the Spider-Man franchise with his role as Bruce Banner/the Hulk. This movie will provide Ruffalo with his 11th appearance in the MCU since 2012, and it will be his first time working on a Spider-Man film.

Rumors teased that Banner may revert to his Savage Hulk form from the Infinity Saga in this movie. However, nothing is confirmed for his storyline as of writing, leaving the specifics a mystery in his long-awaited return to the MCU.

Jon Bernthal - Frank Castle/Punisher

Jon Bernthal

Spider-Man 4 will be a historic moment in MCU history thanks to Jon Bernthal's inclusion in the cast as Frank Castle, much better known as the Punisher. Bernthal made a name for himself as Frank Castle in his solo Punisher series on Netflix before returning to play the role in Daredevil: Born Again. Along with his upcoming Punisher Special Presentation, Spider-Man 4 will be his first time playing the antihero on the big screen.

As of writing, specifics for Bernthal's role in Spider-Man 4 are unknown. However, he will add a street-level presence to the story while bringing much of the brutality and intensity that made him famous in the streaming world (without the R-rating).

Michael Mando - Mac Gargan/Scorpion

Michael Mando

Shockingly, Michael Mando was announced to return to the MCU in Spider-Man 4 after a long absence from the franchise. Mando first joined Marvel in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, playing the small-time villain Mac Gargan (who eventually becomes the Scorpion in Marvel comics).

While details are still hazy, Mando is expected to embrace his villainous alter-ego for the first time in this movie, complete with a comic-accurate costume. Having been in prison the last time he appeared in the MCU, there will be years of his story to catch up on as he comes back.

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink

Marvel and Sony made waves upon announcing Sadie Sink for a role in the upcoming Spider-Man 4. Best known for her work in Stranger Things and The Whale, Sink is now the latest young star to plant her flag in Marvel Studios' extensive story.

Numerous characters have come up as possibilities for who Sink may play in this movie, ranging from Jean Grey to Mary-Jane Watson to Mayday Parker. Her role is likely to remain a secret through most of the filming schedule for this movie, leaving fans on edge regarding what she will bring to the MCU.

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas

Another MCU newcomer in Spider-Man 4 is Emmy-winning star Liza Colón-Zayas, who was confirmed for a role in May 2025. Best known for her award-winning work as Tina Marrero on FX's The Bear, Colón-Zayas will make her MCU debut in this 2026 sequel.

While her role is not yet confirmed, many believe she may be in line to take on a role like Rio Morales, as there is growing hope that this film will introduce the young Miles Morales. However, her specific character will remain hidden for the time being.

Tramell Tillman

Trammell Tillman

The newest cast member in Spider-Man 4, as confirmed by Variety, is Tramell Tillman. Known for his work on Severance and his recent appearance in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Tillman continues his recent run of success with a role in the MCU.

As of writing, there are no details on who Tillman will play in the Spider-Man sequel. Fans have expressed hope for him to play a role like Norman Osborn, and the Daily Bugle's Robbie Robertson and Jefferson Davis have also been mentioned online.

Rumored Spider-Man 4 Cast

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova/Black Widow

Florence Pugh

A recent rumor from Daniel Richtman teased that Florence Pugh would return to the Marvel universe in Spider-Man 4 to play Yelena Belova/Black Widow. This would be her sixth time playing the role in live-action and her second MCU credit of 2026 after Avengers: Doomsday.

J.K. Simmons - J. Jonah Jameson

J.K. Simmons

Following a thrilling run in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, J.K. Simmons is rumored to return to his iconic role as J. Jonah Jameson. His first MCU credit came in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home's mid-credits scene, and he played the character with much more screentime in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Simmons may play the surly Daily Bugle editor once again in Spider-Man 4, likely slandering and slamming the web-slinger as often and as he can if he shows up. Many hope to see Peter Parker working for him in some capacity, the way Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions did, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Charlie Cox - Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Charlie Cox

After making his long-awaited MCU big-screen debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox is now rumored to return to the franchise as Daredevil in Spider-Man 4. This would be his eighth project with Marvel after his time in the Defenders Saga, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Echo, and Daredevil: Born Again.

As of writing, there are no details on what Daredevil may be up to in this movie. However, the MCU fandom remains eager to see Cox and Holland team up in a live-action setting, should this rumor be true.

Vincent D'Onofrio - Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

Vincent D'Onofrio

Also from Daredevil's corner of the MCU, Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin has been a regular in rumors about Spider-Man 4. Starring in multiple shows from the Defenders Saga (mostly Daredevil), D'Onofrio shines as Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye, Echo, and Daredevil: Born Again.

D'Onofrio has been vocal about wanting Kingpin in the MCU's Spider-Man movies, hoping to team up with Holland and deliver the Spidey vs. Kingpin fight fans want to see. While some rumors hinted at a role for him in Spider-Man 4, his inclusion might be tricky due to rights issues surrounding the iconic villain.