Spider-Man 4 Will Include 1 Fan-Favorite Netflix Daredevil Character (Report)

Spider-Man 4 will reportedly bring back one beloved actor from Netflix's Daredevil series, and no, it is not Jon Bernthal's Punisher. Since Tom Holland's introduction in the interconnected Marvel Studios canon as Peter Parker, fans have been waiting for the wall-crawling hero to cross over with other NYC-based Marvel characters. Audiences got a tease of this in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as Peter hired Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) to defend him in court.

The Spidey-Daredevil connection will run even deeper in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as Jon Bernthal's skull-cracking anti-hero has been confirmed to play a significant part in the movie. However, it appears that he will not be the only one from Netflix's former stable of Marvel properties to suit up in the new film.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Rosario Dawson is set to return as her Daredevil character, Claire Temple, in Spider-Man 4. Richtman shared the news on his personal Patreon, writing that Dawson will not only reprise her role from the now-defunct Netflix show, but could also return as the venerable Night Nurse.

Claire was first introduced in Daredevil Season 1 as a local New York City nurse who would help Cox's masked vigilante with his various injuries incurred in the line of duty. She was featured throughout the Defenders Saga, making her last appearance in Luke Cage Season 2, where she and Mike Colter's Hero for Harlem had engaged in a romantic relationship before calling it off by the end of the series.

Claire's Netflix story was left unresolved in a sense, as she was never revisited after breaking up with Luke Cage. She has also not yet appeared in the Daredevil revival series, Daredevil: Born Again, which is now streaming on Disney+ (with a second season set to release next year).

As for whether she is in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans will find out when the movie web-shoots its way into theaters on July 31, 2026. Dawson would join a cast that already included names like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Michael Mando, Mark Ruffalo, and Sadie Sink.

Why Rosario Dawson's MCU Return In Spider-Man: Brand New Day Makes Sense

Marvel

At this point, Rosario Dawson's (and thus Claire Temple's) Marvel return happening in Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains nothing but mere rumor. Marvel Studios has not mentioned the actress/character in any of its promotional material for the movie. However, there is a pretty solid chance that she may show up.

Peter Parker is operating in New York City, the same place that fans last saw Dawson's Night Nurse occupying. Also, Marvel Studios is in the midst of an all-out Defenders Saga revival with not only names like Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio returning to their former Netflix Marvel roles, but doing so in a way that is even more intertwined with the MCU than ever before.

This renewed interest in the Netflix-era franchise is set to expand even further in 2026, with Krysten Ritter confirmed to return as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and Jon Bernthal's Punisher appearing alongside Spidey in Spider-Man 4. If there were ever a time for Dawson to come back, now would be it.

Fans have seen that Dawson's Claire has a soft spot for tending to the wounds of New York's costumed crusaders. Perhaps Tom Holland's web-head comes to her for a particularly raucous battle, needing some medical attention without all the baggage that comes with walking through the front doors of a hospital in a Spider-Man suit.