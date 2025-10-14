Spider-Man Brand New Day Report Reveals Punisher Is Getting A Sidekick

A new rumor about Spider-Man: Brand New Day teased a sidekick being introduced for Jon Bernthal's Punisher. Following Charlie Cox's cameo as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Brand New Day will be a historic outing for Bernthal, as he becomes the first former Netflix star to play a major role in an MCU movie. As if that was not enough, the MCU veteran will be far from alone when he finally breaks out on the big screen.

Jon Bernthal's Punisher is rumored to come into Spider-Man: Brand New Day next to a Black female sidekick. The news comes courtesy of insider Jeff Sneider via The Hot Mic podcast with John Rocha, although Sneider and Rocha did not specify which character would join the movie's cast.

One potential option is a race-swapped take on Rachel Cole-Alves, one of the Punisher's most notable allies from Marvel Comics. Introduced in 2011, Cole-Alves is a Marine Sergeant with multiple tours in Afghanistan on her resume. After marrying a trauma surgeon, Daniel Alves, their wedding is ambushed by criminals, leading to Daniel's death and Rachel's evolution into a vigilante.

Marvel Comics

Another option could be Detective Misty Knight, who played a significant role on Netflix in Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders, behind Simone Missick's portrayal. In the comics, she is an NYPD police officer whose arm is amputated in a bomb attack. Receiving a bionic prosthetic from Tony Stark, she starts her own private investigation agency and makes a name for herself as a hero.

Marvel Comics

This film will mark the Punisher's first big-screen appearance in or out of the MCU since 2008's Punisher: War Zone, which featured the late Ray Stevenson as Frank Castle. Bernthal started his run as Frank Castle in Daredevil Season 2 before starring in two seasons of his own solo series. He last played the role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 and will also take the lead in his own Special Presentation on Disney+.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the next movie to be released in Phase 6 of the MCU's Multiverse Saga. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, and Liza Colón-Zayas, Peter Parker will look to restart his life in a world that does not know he exists while protecting those he loves from a new round of threats. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is filming and will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

How Punisher Will Impact Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Studios

While the Punisher is not expected to be as R-rated as fans are used to seeing him on Netflix and Disney+, Jon Bernthal is likely one of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's biggest elements. Considering he is now reported to have a sidekick alongside him, this character's story is sure to evolve further from here.

This new sidekick could be introduced in the Punisher's upcoming Disney+ special and arrive before Spider-Man 4. Connecting those projects and Daredevil: Born Again in one fell swoop, the MCU's street-level narrative will only grow in importance once the Punisher and Spider-Man have their interactions.

It's worth noting that rights issues may prevent some of what happens on Disney+ from being detailed in Spider-Man 4. Still, combining Punisher with a potentially fully Hulked-out Bruce Banner and the next solo web-slinger movie will surely have no shortage of drama and thrills.