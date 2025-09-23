The Hulk Will Reportedly Get A Scary Upgrade In MCU’s Phase 6

Mark Ruffalo's Hulk will reportedly receive a scary upgrade during his upcoming MCU Phase 6 appearances. After debuting as the not-so-jolly green giant all the way back in 2008, fans have seen the MCU take many forms. Most recently, the character has toned himself down, hampering his more savage ways and taking on the persona of Professor Hulk. This change has left fans craving more Hulk-smashing fun from the carnage-inducing comic book hero, something that will seemingly return in a pair of MCU movies.

According to insider Alex Perez, the MCU Hulk will be scarier than ever for his upcoming roles in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday. This comes after months of reports that Hulk will become the terrifying Savage Hulk in 2026's Spider-Man 4, serving as one of several threats Tom Holland's web-head will have to contend with.

Speaking as a part of one of his monthly Q&As on The Cosmic Circus, Perez wrote that "Hulk is scarier than ever before" in Phase 6, perhaps even going as far as killing someone in an upcoming movie:

Q: "Can you tease us with anything new about Savage Hulk/Bruce Banner in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' and 'Doomsday?'" A: "Hulk is scarier than ever before. He might even kill someone."

Ruffalo's Marvel character has been without his most savage faculties lately, having gained control over the Hulk's more destructive nature. That is what makes this reported change so exciting for fans, as they will seemingly get to see a version of the character not seen on-screen in years.

Hulk is reported to be one of several villain (or villain adjacent) characters in Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man 4. While not the film's primary antagonist, there have been whispers that the titanic Avenger will be set off by one of the movie's formidable foes, forcing Holland's wall-crawler to chase Hulk through the streets of New York City.

Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk was notably missing from the initial Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement; however, the character has been one of several names to pop up in reports centered on The Russo Brothers' upcoming MCU epic.

Fans Have Been Itching For a Scary Hulk Again

Marvel Studios

While seeing the debut of Professor Hulk in Avengers: Endgame was cool for the moment, seeing Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner learn to live with the beast inside of him, it has been some time since fans have seen the character truly Hulk out.

This has caused up a pent-up demand for more intense Hulk action in the MCU. For years now, fans have been itching to see the character in all his city-destroying glory once again. A Hulk-based action scene provides the kind of epic scale that makes Marvel movies shine.

Thankfully, this time of peace and tranquility on the Hulk front is seemingly ending with Spider-Man 4 (and then potentially Avengers: Doomsday).

This is an exciting prospect because not only will Ruffalo's Avenger return to his snarling, city-street-leveling form, but he will do so leaning further into his most destructive tendencies than ever before.

Savage Hulk is a Hulk without any restraints. This leaves Bruce Banner completely uninhibited, abandoning everything that makes Hulk a hero in the comics (think the Hulk Buster action scene from Avengers: Age of Ultron).

It will be fun to see what this version of the MCU hero looks like on the big screen, especially as heroes like Tom Holland's Spider-Man have to react to the super-powered battering ram being let loose.