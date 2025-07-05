Finally, Marvel Studios Will Make Hulk Cool Again In This 2026 Movie (Photos)

Marvel Studios is gearing up to give the Hulk a rageful comeback, and new photos from an upcoming 2026 release hint that the fan-favorite Avenger could finally reclaim his former glory. After years of mixed reception to his Smart Hulk portrayal in recent MCU projects, the character appears to be getting back to his roots. Mark Ruffalo's Hulk most recently appeared in three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in 2022.

New behind-the-scenes images shared by Spider-Man: Brand New Day cinematographer Brett Pawlak have sparked major excitement among Hulk fans, teasing a long-awaited return to the character's roots. On Pinterest, Pawlak posted a visual mood board for the 2026 film that includes striking artwork of Spider-Man battling a classic Hulk, seemingly a far cry from the calm and comedic Smart Hulk introduced in Avengers: Endgame.

With Hulk being the only other superhero featured on the board, these visuals strongly hint that Marvel Studios plans to reverse his controversial arc by reintroducing Savage Hulk to the MCU. For many fans, this would be a massive win, as most Marvel readers or watchers are ready for Angry Hulk to return. If these hints hold true, Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be the movie that finally makes Hulk cool again in many viewers' eyes.

One image Pawlak shared depicts Spider-Man on a clearly angry Hulk's left shoulder. The monstrous size of this classic-looking Hulk in the image could give a sense of the version potentially coming to theaters in 2026.

Marvel

The other features Spider-Man in combat with a far more feral-looking Hulk, suggesting a possible return to the character's classic, rage-fueled form in Brand New Day. The idea of Spidey and Hulk fighting is something that's sure to excite fans, as MCU Peter has never been around an Angry Hulk.

Marvel

After revealing to Chris Evans' Captain America in The Avengers that he's "always angry," Bruce Banner has had a complicated journey battling his darker monster within. However, the fight seemingly finished in Avengers: Endgame, when Bruce returned, appearing as the Hulk, but perfectly in control as the brilliant scientist.

Focusing on the last time audiences saw him, Smart Hulk was still firmly intact, without any hint of Savage Hulk's return. During She-Hulk, he revealed his ability to control his transformations and emotions, being able to be in human and Hulk forms. The arc culminated in a surprising development: Hulk left Earth to visit the planet Sakaar and eventually returned with a son, Skaar, teasing deeper storylines tied to Hulk's past in Thor: Ragnarok.

How any of that connects to Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a complete mystery. It also didn't tease how the character is likely going to revert from his symbiotic state...but there are a few theories.

Hulk

Bringing Spider-Man and the Hulk together in Spider-Man: Brand New Day would be a major moment for longtime Marvel fans, as these two are among the most iconic and popular characters in the publisher's history. Decades before the MCU existed, Spider-Man and Hulk frequently crossed paths in comics, often clashing due to misunderstandings before ultimately teaming up to face a bigger threat. As recently as 2020, Marvel Comics released a crossover where the Hulk temporarily found a new host in Peter Parker, unleashing a terrifying version of Spider-Man with Hulk's immense power.

In Spider-Man 4, that legacy could be revisited if Mister Negative, rumored to be a lead villain in the film, uses the Darkforce to tear apart Bruce Banner/ Smart Hulk and unleash Savage Hulk for the first time since 2018.

This would give Peter Parker the chance to face one of Marvel’s most unstoppable forces, not just with strength but with intelligence. It also sets the stage for a more powerful Hulk just in time for the next Avengers films coming in 2026 and 2027. While Jon Bernthal's Punisher was a major win to join Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it wouldn't compare to an angry Hulk officially returning in the movie.