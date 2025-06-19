Marvel Confirms 11 Superhero Kids Are Officially Part of the MCU

A new generation of heroes is emerging as the MCU gradually introduces more of the children of its adult superhero ensemble. While the Avengers are kept busy by the demands of their superhero duties, several are also taking on new responsibilities in their personal lives, like parenting. The MCU now contains a handful of superhero parents and kids, with many of these offspring bound for big things if the cinematic universe adheres to their comic book lore.

Thanks to the release of projects like Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, and the upcoming Ironheart, a group of up-and-coming young Avengers is officially in the making. Marvel Studios' next-generation superhero team has plenty of candidates, with options ranging from spiritual successors to direct family members of current MCU heroes.

That influx of young heroes isn't slowing down anytime soon, with several upcoming Marvel Studios projects preparing to add to the number of superhero kids in the MCU.

All the Superhero Children Currently in the MCU

Franklin Richards

The Fantastic Four are Marvel's first family, so it's fitting that the MCU's newest young hero will be introduced in The Fantastic Four: First Steps this summer. The latest trailer for the MCU film confirmed the inclusion of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm's (Vanessa Kirby) child, who will likely be named Franklin Richards in the movie.

While he'll only be a baby in Fantastic Four: First Steps, Franklin is one of Marvel's most powerful heroes. His god-like abilities allow him to reshape reality and create his own universes. He even had a hand in rebuilding the Multiverse in the comics, which could make him very important to the MCU's Multiverse Saga.

Billy and Tommy Maximoff

Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision's (Paul Bettany) twins, Billy and Tommy, were initially introduced as part of Wanda's reality-altering Hex in WandaVision. However, the Scarlet Witch's magic was strong enough to craft genuine souls for her children, which were moved into the bodies of new teenagers when the spell was broken.

Billy's soul moved into Billy Kaplan (Joe Locke), who learned the truth in Agatha All Along and then went on a journey to find his lost brother Tommy, who is expected to appear in Vision Quest.

In Marvel comics, Billy and Tommy become the heroes Wiccan and Speed. Wiccan has similar reality-twisting powers to his mother, while Speed has super-speed abilities like his uncle, Quicksilver. Billy has already shown off such powers in the MCU, and fans can expect Tommy to do the same once he is eventually located.

Cassie Lang

After she was introduced as a young girl in the initial Ant-Man movies, Scott Lang's daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), had grown up enough to follow in her father's footsteps in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. After becoming close with the Pym family and dedicating herself to researching the Quantum Realm, Cassie earned her own size-adjusting suit in the third Ant-Man film and helped her father fight the forces of Kang the Conqueror.

While Cassie didn't receive a superhero name in Ant-Man 3, she does have one in the comics (Stature) and becomes a member of the Young Avengers, which may become her future in the MCU as well.

T'Challa II

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) Black Panther mantle passed to his sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), after his tragic death. However, the movie's ending revealed that the King's legacy lives on beyond his sister, with Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) introducing Shuri to her nephew and T'Challa's son, Toussaint (aka Prince T'Challa II).

Nakia and T'Challa had chosen to raise their son secretly, away from the pressures of the throne, which Nakia honored after T'Challa's passing. The Wakandan is still too young to be involved in his family's superhero affairs, but his royal duties may eventually come calling for him.

Skaar

At the end of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a surprising reveal was that Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) had fathered a son, Skaar (Will Deusner), whom he introduced to his cousin Jen (Tatiana Maslany) at a family barbecue. While Skaar's origin story is still unexplained, it's presumed Banner fathered him while he was living as the Hulk on Sakaar around the time of Thor: Ragnarok.

Skaar has been a member of several different teams in Marvel Comics, including the Dark Avengers. However, his introduction in the MCU may have prepared him for a Young Avengers appearance instead.

Morgan Stark

After Thanos' snap ended half the life on Earth and caused the Avengers to retire, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) settled down with Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and welcomed their daughter, Morgan (Lexi Rabe). She was under five years old when audiences met her in Avengers: Endgame, but Morgan is the heir to the Stark name, which could hint at her eventually following in her father's footsteps.

Katherine Langford had actually been cast as a teenage version of Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame, but her scenes were eventually cut. Still, fans have hope that Morgan may return at some point in the MCU, potentially adding to the rapidly growing team of Avengers' offspring.

Nathaniel, Lila, and Cooper Barton

Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) was the first of the original Avengers to have a family that included children. The Barton children, Cooper (Ben Sakamoto), Lila (Ava Russo), and Nathaniel (Cade Woodward), ended up having a recurring role in the MCU after they were snapped in Avengers: Endgame and returned for the Christmas adventure that was Disney+'s Hawkeye.

Some had speculated that Lila might have a future as the new Hawkeye, particularly after Clint was shown training her to shoot with a bow and arrow. However, Hawkeye seems to have passed that mantle to Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, as was the case in the comics, which indicates the Barton children may not have superhero futures ahead.

Love

Love (India Rose Hemsworth) was introduced in Thor: Love and Thunder as the child of Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who originally died of starvation. She was eventually resurrected by Eternity, in accordance with Gorr's wish, and placed into Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) care. Thor: Love and Thunder's ending gave a glimpse at Thor's parenting skills as he trained Love to become a hero, and they traveled the universe together.

Love isn't based on a specific hero in Marvel comics, so her future is open for the MCU to interpret. She might grow up to be a successor to Thor or become a new superhero of her choosing, but the answer may be revealed in the eventual Thor 5 (assuming Hemsworth doesn't retire before then).