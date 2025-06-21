Marvel Studios' Phase 6 Confirmed to Include 8 MCU Superhero Families

A major theme emerging from Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate is a focus on family. While The Fantastic Four: First Steps naturally fits this theme, given that the team is famously known as Marvel's First Family, it's far from the only project centering on familial bonds.

Beginning with July 25's The Fantastic Four and likely concluding with 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, the MCU's final Multiverse chapter will feature various superpowered households and generational ties. From adoptive relationships, found families, sibling rivalries, and parent-child bonds, Phase 6 could be one of the most deeply personal chapters of the MCU to date.

The following is a breakdown of the confirmed and expected superhero families appearing in Phase 6 of the MCU:

Phase 6 of the MCU's 8 Main Superhero Families

Simon & Eric

The Direct

Marvel Studios is set to take sibling rivalry to a whole new level when Wonder Man arrives on Disney+. Starring Yahya Abdul-Matteen II as Wonder Man/Simon Williams, Demetrius Grosse as Eric Williams, and Ben Kingsley, reprising his role as Trevor Slattery, Wonder Man follows Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who gains superpowers of his own.

In the comics, Simon and Eric have an intense relationship that is further complicated by Eric's villainous Grim Reaper persona. While Marvel Studios is keeping Wonder Man details under wraps, this sibling bond is expected to be one of the show's central focuses.

Check out Wonder Man's logo and superhero symbol here!

Vision & Tommy

The Direct

Following the events of WandaVision, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and Agatha All Along, the Maximoff Family's story continues with Vision Quest, coming to Disney+ in 2026.

With White Vision on a journey to regain his memories, Vision's role as a father is sure to be explored, and fans are hoping for some sort of reunion between him and Wanda's twin sons, Billy (Joe Locke) and Tommy, especially after Billy's role in Agatha All Along.

The Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios

No superhero family is more iconic than Marvel's The Fantastic Four. As previously noted, the team's MCU debut, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, will officially kick off Phase 6 of the MCU, where the team will welcome Reed Richards and Sue Storm's baby, Franklin Richards, amidst the threat of Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

The big question amongst fans is how this family-focused story ends, especially since the Silver Surfer appears to be after Franklin Richards in addition to Galactus wanting to consume their world. Currently, audiences don't know if Galactus will succeed or if Franklin is key to why the First Steps cast appears in Avengers: Doomsday.

Thor & Loki (Possibly Love?)

The Direct

The MCU's original sibling rivalry may have more story to tell. Since Loki debuted on Disney+, fans have been waiting for a Thor and Loki reunion, but since then, Thor has become an adoptive father to Love, the daughter of Gorr, and a Variant of Loki has become a hero and the God of Stories.

Since the Asgardian brothers are both confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, that long-awaited reunion may be on the way, finally allowing the two to fight side by side as heroes. Whether Love plays a part in this potential Phase 6 story is a mystery; but if she does, there's no denying it wouldn't be fun to watch Loki embrace the role of an uncle.

Yelena & Red Guardian

The Direct

After being introduced into the MCU in Black Widow, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) has made multiple cameos before teaming up with her not-quite-dad, Red Guardian (David Harbour), in Thunderbolts*. While the two are hilarious together, there's a ton of heart and emotion underneath, and during the 2025 film, the two shared a heartfelt moment that was seemingly a breakthrough for Yelena.

Now they're both members of the New Avengers, fans can expect more of the MCU father-and-daughter in Avengers: Doomsday, especially as the two cross paths with other heroes and rivals.

Check out which New Avenger replaces each original Avenger here!

Steve & Peggy

The Direct

While the jury is out on whether audiences will ever see the life Steve and Peggy lived following the events of Avengers: Endgame, it is very likely, especially given the Multiversal aspects of Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars, and those Chris Evans rumors combined with Hayley Atwell's reported Doomsday appearance.

Furthermore, Marvel Studios may have plans for What If...?'s Captain Carter to return before the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga.

The Wakandans

Marvel Studios

Wakanda and its royal family, led by Letitia Wright's Shuri, looks to play a big role in Phase 6 of the MCU, thanks to Eyes of Wakanda, coming to Disney+ on August 6, Black Panther 3, and the Black Panther cast's confirmed role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ended with the reveal of T'Challa's son, the franchise's generational storytelling and ancestral legacy are expected to continue with Shuri at the helm. However, just how is a huge topic of speculation, especially amidst rumors of a new Black Panther (fueled by the star of F1) and Denzel Washington's expected involvement.

Here's how Denzel Washington apologized for talking about Black Panther 3.

The Talokanil

Marvel Studios

Due to upcoming Black Panther projects, Phase 6 storytelling will further explore the Talokanil, the underwater society led by Namor, the Sub-Mariner, first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Two members of Namor's royal family, Attuma and Namora, will be joining the Sub-Mariner in Avengers: Doomsday.

Similar to Wakanda's Black Panther, Namor's abilities, mutant status, and how he's viewed as a mythical figure has the makings of complex familial politics, especially as tensions ramp up within the MCU and ahead of further mutant storytelling.

Bonus Found Family: The X-Men

Fox

While not a traditional family, the X-Men represent one of Marvel's found families, with their relationships serving as an emotional anchor for much of their storytelling. Even though Marvel Studios' live-action X-Men reboot isn't expected until after Phase 6, the MCU has already introduced mutants, featured Beast in The Marvels post-credit scene, and cast Fox's former X-Men stars in Avengers: Doomsday.

Therefore, it appears Marvel may be laying the groundwork for future X-Men projects in Phase 6, all while offering a glimpse at their bonds and connections.

Bonus Villain Family: The Fisks

The Direct

Following his role in Hawkeye and Echo, Daredevil: Born Again updated audiences on Wilson Fisk's (aka Kingpin) complex and troubled personal life, particularly his relationship with his wife, Vanessa, played by Ayelet Zurer.

Season 1 didn't end well for Daredevil, with Kingpin and Vanessa (who killed which Marvel character?) toasting their victory and what they could achieve in the future. As fans await Season 2's 2026 debut, it seems like the Fisk Family's MCU story has only just begun, and Phase 6 will continue to explore its varying shades of villainy, loyalty, and redemption.