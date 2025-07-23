Marvel Studios' First Phase 6 Villain Will Be 'Essentially a God' (Confirmed)

The MCU's first new lead antagonist in Phase 6 is teased to be "essentially a god" ahead of making a long-awaited debut for Marvel Studios. The final Phase of the MCU's Multiverse Saga is going to be chock-full of some of the most powerful antagonists in franchise history, all while the barriers between worlds begin to collapse. However, one will stand above the rest, and he is not far away from making his impact felt.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman described the villainous Galactus as a god-like figure in the MCU. While The Fantastic Four is confirmed to feature more than a handful of antagonists for the titular team, none will come close to the strength and power seen in Ralph Ineson's Galactus. This is only compounded by the lore coming with the character in his first MCU appearance.

Speaking with D23, Shakman explained how Galactus is "14 billion years old" and is "just about unbeatable," pondering out loud how anybody could go up against a force that powerful. In short, Shakman described the highly anticipated villain as "essentially a god" while also using the term "space vampire:"

"He's essentially a god. He's 14 billion years old, he's physically enormous, and he has such a strong power set that he's just about unbeatable. And, yes, he consumes planets; he's a bit of a space vampire. How do you go up against a mountain? How do you beat something like that?”

Galactus is lined up to be the main villain in The Fantastic Four, recognized for consuming any planet or world that comes in his path. New footage from the movie teased his ultimate quest to obtain Reed Richards and Sue Storm's baby, Franklin Richards, but there are still questions about what he wants to do with the all-powerful infant.

Phase 6 of the MCU is set to kick off with The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Friday, July 25, and the Phase currently includes three other confirmed movies and at least four Disney+ shows. This will culminate in the two-part mega event being developed for theaters in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026 and 2027. Ahead are six other villains being developed for the big and small screen in Phase 6 and beyond:

Every Confirmed Villain in MCU's Phase 6 & Beyond

Doctor Doom - Doomsday

The MCU's next Avengers movie, 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, will bring Robert Downey Jr. back to the MCU as Doctor Victor Von Doom, one of the most iconic and powerful villains in Marvel history. Downey will make his first MCU appearance since 2019, after making a name for himself leading the Infinity Saga as Tony Stark/Iron Man in nearly a dozen movies.

While story details for Doomsday are expectedly under wraps, Downey's Doom is lined up to be a terrifying force of nature, showing his next-level intellect and vengeful nature against dozens of the MCU's biggest heroes. Fans are already theorizing about which hero will eventually take down Doom, but for now, the fandom is anxious to find out more about his plans and how he will execute them.

Grim Reaper - Wonder Man

Rumors have teased that Fear the Walking Dead's Demetrius Grosse is lined up to make his MCU debut in December 2025's Wonder Man series, playing the villainous Grim Reaper. Also known as Eric Williams, Grosse's character will come into the franchise as Simon Williams' brother and arch-nemesis, giving the show's titular hero a familial foe.

Rather than having supernatural origins, Marvel's Grim Reaper is known for having a high-tech scythe for a hand, which he uses in combat to deadly effect. As Wonder Man's Simon Williams makes his way through the MCU's take on Hollywood, not much is known about how he will reunite with his brother and engage in what should be quite an emotional duel.

Ultron - Vision Quest

For the first time in over a decade, James Spader's Ultron is set to come back into the MCU with a villainous role in the upcoming Vision Quest series. This will be Spader's first time portraying the robotic villain since 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, coming face-to-face with Paul Bettany's Vision after helping create the android years ago.

Expected to be seen mostly in human form, Ultron will be part of White Vision's journey to rediscover his identity and true purpose after the events of 2021's WandaVision. Ultron is sure to give the titular hero all he can handle and more, likely to dredge up plenty of ugly memories as he hopes to take out his former upgrade once and for all.

Apocalypse - X-Men '97 Season 2

For the first time under Marvel Studios' watch, one of the most powerful villains in X-Men history, Apocalypse, will make his way to the small screen in X-Men '97 Season 2. Recognized as the first mutant in history, Apocalypse will be depicted in his original En Sabah Nur form, which was revealed at the end of Season 1 when Magneto, Xavier, and others were taken back in time to Ancient Egypt.

While Apocalypse's specific plotline in Season 2 is still a mystery, he is expected to play a major role upon his return to the animated X-Men's world. As the X-Men in his timeline work to find their way back home, En Sabah Nur is sure to stand in their way quickly, causing new kinds of mayhem for this universe's mutants.

Magneto - Doomsday/X-Men Movie (rumored)

While his future is still being worked out, Erik Lehnsherr, far better known as Magneto, is finally set to get his due shine for Marvel Studios in the coming years. This will come first in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, with original actor Sir Ian McKellen reprising his role from Fox's X-Men saga, and it is expected to continue into Marvel Studios' first X-Men movie.

The real question moving forward is when Magneto will fully rise to villain status; Magneto is expected to fight against Doctor Doom in Doomsday, and all fans know about his X-Men appearance is that he is rumored to be one of the main characters featured. However, eventually, the omega-level mutant is sure to unleash his full fury, putting the MCU on high alert when that happens.

Mr. Sinister - X-Men Movie (rumored)

Ahead of the MCU's first X-Men movie, rumors have teased that Mr. Sinister is expected to be the major antagonist against a classic team of mutants under Marvel Studios' watch. Originally known as Dr. Nathaniel Essex, Mr. Sinister has a fascination with mutation and human evolution that leads to his villainous turn, leading to him embracing a villainous nature and coming for the X-Men.

Following his portrayal as the main villain in X-Men '97 Season 1, there are no reports detailing how he will be brought into live action for the MCU's X-Men movie. However, given the expectation that this group will be the most comic-accurate take on the team yet, Mr. Sinister is sure to be a force of nature upon his arrival.