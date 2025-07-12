Marvel Confirms 6th Villain in Fantastic Four Movie (And It’s a Deep Cut)

Less than a month before The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters, more news has come out on another villain who will be included in the movie's cast. Kicking off the MCU's Phase 6 slate, The Fantastic Four looks primed to be one of Marvel Studios' biggest hits of the Multiverse Saga. Along with the titular team, who fans have waited patiently to see join the MCU for years, they will also come into play with a thrilling group of powerful villains.

A new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps teased the inclusion of the villainous Mad Thinker as a villain. At the 0:25-second mark of the trailer, a newspaper at the bottom of the screen uses the villain's name in the headline for an article discussing the team's exploits.

Marvel Studios

While no actor has been confirmed to play the role yet, the Mad Thinker was originally introduced in June 1963's Fantastic Four #15 from Marvel Comics. Known for his expertise in robotics and technology, this villain also has a special ability that allows him to predict future events down to the precise second they are meant to happen.

As of writing, there is no indication of how significant his role will be in the movie.

Marvel Comics

Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be Marvel Studios' first solo movie featuring the titular quartet of heroes. Set in an alternate universe (Earth-828), the team will be a few years into their tenure as heroes, having to protect their planet from potential annihilation and destruction.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will debut in theaters on Friday, July 25. Ahead are the five other main villains being featured in this new Marvel Studios movie:

5 Other Villains in MCU's 2025 Fantastic Four Movie

Galactus

Marvel Studios

The main villain in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four will be one of the MCU's most powerful and terrifying villains ever—Ralph Ineson's Galactus. Known as the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus is a cosmic entity and a pure force of nature who will make his impact felt quickly upon arrival in the Fantastic Four's universe.

According to director Matt Shakman, the Fantastic Four will learn about Galactus' existence when they look for a planet that has completely disappeared, setting the group on high alert as they try to secure their own world's safety.

While story details are still being kept under wraps outside of that, fans expect Galactus to be one of the most impactful villains in Marvel Studios history.

Silver Surfer

Marvel Studios

Where there's a Galactus, there is usually a Silver Surfer, which will be precisely the case when the world-eater officially joins the MCU for the first time. In the MCU's The Fantastic Four, Julia Garner will bring the first female live-action Silver Surfer in Marvel history, portraying the Shalla-Bal variant of the character who was introduced in 1968.

Serving as Galactus' herald, she is seen in trailers warning the Fantastic Four that "[their] planet is now marked for death," delivering the same verdict and warning to every planet Galactus consumes in his wake. While the Surfer is not always depicted as a full-blown antagonist, fans are eager to see if her allegiances sway while her master pushes through the cosmos.

Giganto

Marvel Studios

Introduced to fans through a Little Caesar's Pizza ad, fans see the movie's titular team fighting a monster called Giganto. This character is a super-sized burrowing Deviant Mutate, which has superhuman strength and endurance, and he is seen causing plenty of damage to Earth-828's New York City.

In the comics, Giganto rarely poses much of a threat to the Fantastic Four, as the team usually finds a way to take him out without much effort. This villain could end up being one of the team's early foes before they get to Galactus and the Silver Surfer, meaning he likely will not get much screentime in the final cut.

Mole Man

Marvel Comics

Another minor villain making his MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be Mole Man, who will be portrayed on screen by Paul Walter Hauser. Known as a brilliant nuclear engineer in the comics, Mole Man is known for discovering the underground world of Subterrania, eventually rising to be the leader of a people called the Moloids. He is also recognized as the first villain the Fantastic Four ever faced in Marvel Comics.

Looking at this movie's cast and core story, Mole Man is not expected to have an exorbitant amount of screentime, likely playing a minor role as a villain for the team. He will most likely be taken down in the film's first act before things get crazy in the plot, although he will surely be memorable upon his MCU debut.

Red Ghost

Marvel Studios

The final known villain (to date) in Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the Red Ghost, a role that Oscar-winner John Malkovich is expected to play. Red Ghost is known for his many scientific endeavors, which have given him the ability to withstand higher radiation levels than any normal human.

Unfortunately, Malkovich is not likely to play a major role in the film, as his name's inclusion in the movie's marketing campaign has been inconsistent over the last few weeks. Hopefully, fans will still get at least a taste of what he can do alongside the Fantastic Four, even if it might only be a one-time appearance.