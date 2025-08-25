Daredevil: Born Again Seasons 3 & 4 Will Happen Under 1 Condition (Report)

A new report indicates Daredevil: Born Again could return for Season 3 and 4, provided one condition is met. After three Daredevil seasons on Netflix, Born Again was announced for Disney+ with an 18-episode season plan to bring back Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. Shortly after beginning production, the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes shook Hollywood, prompting a creative overhaul, which also led to Born Again being sliced into two seasons.

Season 1 already premiered on Disney+ earlier this year where it landed to rave reviews and fan praise, albeit with slightly dissapointing viewership. Next March, Born Again will return for Season 2, which has already completed production, the future beyond which is currently uncertain. That said, Marvel Studios has been open about its hopes to run Disney+ shows for multiple seasons on an annual schedule.

Nexus Point News discussed Daredevil: Born Again’s future in a recent report and noted the Disney+ revival is expected to continue into at least Season 3 under one condition. The outlet revealed the show’s future will hinge on reception to Season 2, which is expected to premiere in Spring 2026.

Even with Born Again’s future hanging in the balance, Marvel Studios is said to be preparing for a renewal with plans start shooting Season 3 in March 2026 and run through the summer. This would follow a pattern started by Season 2, which was in production from March to August this year.

Both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio only signed on for three seasons initially, but could still be renewed and renegotiated “pending the status and reception of the series.”

The update follows recent comments from Cox where he referred to Born Again Season 2 as the “final season.” These were quickly clarified by D’Onofrio, who said there is a “good chance there will be a third.”

In further posts, the Kingpin actor noted it is “too early to tell” whether the third outing will come to pass, but called it “very likely,” something he and Cox apparently agree on.

Alongside Cox and D’Onofrio’s Daredevil icons, the first two Born Again seasons have featured Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Paige, and Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye, with another major Netflix character making her return for Season 2.

Daredevil’s MCU Future Looks Brighter Than Ever

If Daredevil: Born Again is renewed for Season 3, it will make MCU history as Marvel Studios’ first live-action show to receive a third outing, with Loki currently being the only other show to even get a second.

With Marvel Studios supposedly already prepping for renewal with plans to shoot in March, before Season 2 would even have fully aired, the reception being examined here is likely internal at the studio and Disney+, not online reactions.

Fortunately, if production can begin in March, as happened this year, Marvel Studios may be on track to maintain an annual release schedule for Born Again for three years running. That said, if contract renegotiations are in order before a potential fourth, the wait for that may be a little longer.

Ultimately, the longer the Disney+ revival continues, the higher the chance that all four Netflix Defenders will actually reunite, with Mike Colter’s Luke Cage and Finn Jones’ Iron Fist being the only remaining absentees.

It currently appears Daredevil will sit out next year’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday. However, if Cox is sticking around for the long haul, there's no ruling out an appearance in Spider-Man 5 or a future Avengers ensemble.