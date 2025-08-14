Kingpin Actor Vincent D'Onofrio Gets Real About Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Release Chances

According to Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox, Season 2 of his MCU show might be the last one overall, but co-star Vincent D'Onofrio begs to differ. After years of questions, Netflix's Defenders Saga was deemed MCU canon upon Born Again Season 1's debut in March 2024, setting up what was thought to be a long run for Cox's Man Without Fear. Looking forward, however, new comments have fans conflicted on whether this will come to pass.

Matt Murdock star Charlie Cox and Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio shared conflicting opinions on whether Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again may end after Season 2. While Season 1 did not perform as well as Marvel hoped viewership-wise, Born Again accomplished much in terms of putting its titular hero in a positive light, even given a change in leadership following the move from Netflix to Disney. It is still unclear whether this will be enough to keep the series going for a long time, depending on which actor turns out to be right.

Speaking at a GalaxyCon event, Cox teased something that happens in "this final season" that is not seen in Marvel Comics. While the tease is exciting in and of itself, the mention of Season 2 being the final season has viewers questioning if Cox is being truthful:

"There's something that we do in this final season that doesn't exist in the comics. So it is unique to our show, and so I'm pretty excited about that."

However, on XCancel, D'Onofrio attempted to clear up confusion by responding to the video. Replying to a fan who asked, "I thought there is plans for s3?," the Kingpin star said, "Good chance there will be a third." While Marvel has not officially confirmed plans for Season 3 as of writing, D'Onofrio appears confident that the story will continue.

D'Onofrio tried to further clarify Cox's comments on X, saying that Cox meant "the last season [they] actually shot," which would have been the recently released Season 2. Admitting that it was "a bit confusing" hearing Cox use the term, "the final season," he noted that they have talked about the future and feel there is a "very good chance for a third season:"

"I believe Charlie meant the last season we actually shot meaning the second season. Yet he used the term final season so its a bit confusing. But Charlie and i have discussed and we both agree there's a very good chance for a third season."

Vincent followed up with one more X post, claiming that it's "too early to tell" if there will be a season 3 but continues to say that it's "very likely":

"So dramatic. Lol. This is article is not the correct info. I've just tweeted about why it's confusing and the fact there is a very good chance we will have a third. It's just too early to tell. But it's very likely. Regardless of what this article says."

Currently, story details for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 are being kept under wraps, but the plot is expected to pick up directly from the end of Season 1. That season ended with New York City being put under Martial Law in Episode 9 and vigilantes being hunted down and taken into custody.

Released in March 2025, Daredevil: Born Again marked a continuation from the Defenders Saga that ran on Netflix from 2015 to 2019. Starring Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Michael Gandolfini, Jon Bernthal, and Wilson Bethel, Season 1 centered on Matt Murdock struggling to get back into the superhero game while Fisk exerted his power as the mayor of New York City. Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 is streaming on Disney+, and Season 2 is expected to debut in 2026.

Will Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Be the End for Charlie Cox?

Originally, Daredevil: Born Again was teased to be a record-breaking effort for Marvel Studios, as Season 1 would be 18 episodes long. After a major revamp behind the scenes, that was then split into two nine-episode seasons, part of which helped make the series and the Netflix saga canon with the greater MCU.

Hearing this news might not be a huge shock, considering Season 2 was initially part of Season 1, and there has been no news about more episodes being greenlit. However, considering Daredevil's popularity after this move with diehard fans, many wonder which star has the better beat on what's happening with the series.

Additionally, Season 2 is already set to reintroduce Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones after a seven-year absence from the MCU. The same could happen for Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist, which would be a massive moment for the Defenders heroes if they were all to be incorporated into the greater story.

For now, fans must wait to see what the MCU plans to do with Charlie Cox, Matt Murdock, and the entire saga as the franchise expands to new heights.