Sebastian Stan In Talks For Major The Batman 2 Villain Role

Sebastian Stan is reportedly on his way to joining The Batman - Part 2 in an important villain role. The Batman 2 will be a monumental film for director Matt Reeves and DC Studios' Elseworlds slate, marking the first of at least three Elseworlds films currently in development to be released in theaters. Star Robert Pattinson will bring his take on Bruce Wayne back into the spotlight, and he will have plenty of A-list help to back him up in this thrilling story.

DC Studios reportedly cast Sebastian Stan in an undisclosed role in Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part 2. According to Deadline, Stan is in final talks to join Reeves' Batman universe, but the report offered no other details about who he may play or when the deal will be finalized.

Shortly after this report was released, insider Jeff Snieder corroborated the report, commenting that he had heard of Stan's casting as well. He also offered new insight, posting to his X account that "Reeves had found his [Harvey] Dent," better known to fans as the villainous Two-Face. Should this casting be accurate, this would be Two-Face's first live-action movie appearance since Aaron Eckhart's portrayal of Harvey Dent in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight from 2008.

DC Comics

The character has been brought to life two other times in the TV world during the 21st century. Masters of Sex star Nicholas D'Agosto played the villain in 19 episodes of Gotham, and Supernatural veteran Misha Collins embraced the role in the short-lived Gotham Knights series in 2023.

Stan is also the second longtime Marvel veteran to move to the DC Universe in recent months, after Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson also joined The Batman 2's cast in an undisclosed role. Stan already has 10 live-action Marvel Studios credits on his resume, his most recent one coming in 2025's Thunderbolts. He is also set to reprise his role as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier for an 11th time in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

The Batman - Part 2 is the first official Elseworlds movie being developed under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran and the second movie in director Matt Reeves' story. Starring Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, and Jeffrey Wright, story details have not been revealed, but Batman is expected to pick up where he left off in the first movie after Gotham was flooded and left in ruins. The Batman - Part 2 is expected to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

Sebastian Stan's Impact on The Batman 2

Marvel Studios

Sebastian Stan is no stranger to the world of superhero movies, having spent the last 15 years playing a major role in the MCU as Bucky Barnes and the Winter Soldier. Considering he played such a grounded and sometimes scary role as well, his move into Matt Reeves' Batman universe for the DCU should be nearly seamless, as he becomes the latest Marvel veteran to play a role for the blue brand.

Should he play Harvey Dent, the big question is how long it will take for Reeves to turn the character into a villain, especially considering his wealth of past movie appearances. Oftentimes depicted as an ally for Bruce Wayne, the accident that scars and deforms half of his face changes him forever, usually leading to him wanting to seek revenge against the Caped Crusader.

The Batman 2 is already jam-packed with villains - a fact that could be reinforced if Stan ends up portraying this new take on Harvey Dent. Barry Keoghan's Joker is now reportedly coming back, as is Colin Farrell's Penguin after his award-winning efforts in his HBO Max solo series. Additionally, DC Studios is reportedly looking at bringing Brad Pitt into the movie for another villain role, along with another actor to play Doctor Arkham.

While the extent of Stan's role is still a mystery, his experience in films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier will only make his move to the DCU easier, as fans wait to learn what he will be doing in this universe. Also putting his place in the MCU after Avengers: Doomsday into question, the industry veteran will be in a precarious position between franchises over the coming months.