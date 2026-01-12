The Batman 2 Casts 2 More MCU Actors as Major DC Villains

DC Studios just picked up two MCU actors for The Batman: Part 2 villain roles. Of course, Bruce Wayne actor Robert Pattinson will return to headline The Batman 2 alongside much of the same supporting cast from the 2022 original. The DC blockbuster brought over several names from the MCU who will be back in the 2027 sequel, including The Watcher actor Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and Ulysses Klaue actor Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Director Matt Reeves is currently assembling a brand-new cast for The Batman 2 before starting up production in the spring. Reports have indicated that the MCU's Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson is jumping ship to DC for the sequel, with some rumors claiming that she will play a villainous role and/or a love interest.

Just weeks after reports of Johansson's casting in The Batman 2 took over the internet, two more MCU actors have reportedly joined the blockbuster...

MCU Superhero Actors Join The Batman 2 as DC Villains

Sebastian Stan - Two-Face

Marvel Studios / DC

Deadline exclusively reported that the MCU's Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan is in talks to join The Batman 2 in a mysterious role. The Captain America franchise veteran would be taking on his first DC role just months after wrapping production on Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theaters this December.

Shortly after the news broke, Jeff Sneider reported on X that Stan would play Gotham district attorney Harvey Dent, better known as Two-Face by sharing the casting in response to his own tweet with an image of the Batman villain.

It's currently unclear whether Dent will endure his facial disfigurement to become the coin-flipping villain Two-Face in The Batman 2, or remain on the friendly side for the time being in his role as Gotham's legal powerhouse.

If he signs on to The Batman 2, Stan would have a rare task of juggling Marvel and DC projects as he is among 17 actors expected to return in Avengers: Secret Wars, which will also start shooting shortly before releasing in late 2027.

Barry Keoghan - Joker

Marvel Studios / DC Studios

Alongside reporting on Sebastian Stan's The Batman 2 casting, Variety stated that Oscar-nominee Barry Keoghan will reprise his role as The Joker. Keoghan debuted with a cameo as the Clown Prince of Crime in The Batman just months after his role in Eternals as the ancient mind-controlling superhero Druig.

Keoghan was only heard briefly in The Batman as he met Paul Dano's Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler, within Arkham Asylum. A five-minute deleted scene featuring Keoghan's Joker was later released online, showcasing Batman turning to the classic villain for help during his Riddler investigation.

While Matt Reeves is still to confirm The Batman 2's main villain, he has ruled out 12 major Gotham antagonists from contention, including Joker and Two-Face, making it likely their roles will be more supporting.

