The Batman 2 Gets New Villain Update (And It's Not Good)

The Batman - Part 2 received a new villain update, but it's not something everyone hoped for. While its exact plot details are largely being kept under wraps, the upcoming DC sequel is expected to feature several notable villains, such as the return of Colin Farrell's Penguin and Barry Keoghan's Joker, and the list is set to grow. The Batman - Part 2 director Matt Reeves already ruled out some key villains from the Dark Knight's rogues' gallery from appearing in the sequel, noting that the sequel's villain of choice has "never really been done in a movie before." This claim ultimately led to various theories on who will join the villain lineup in the sequel, and a new interview has omitted one key candidate.

Speaking with Deadline during the Sundance Film Festival, The Penguin star Cristin Milioti confirmed that she will not return as Sofia Falcone in The Batman - Part 2, noting that it is "a bummer" that she will not make her big-screen debut with the franchise.

"Definitively not in the film. Which is a bummer."

Milioti's performance as Sofia Falcone made headlines when she was introduced in The Penguin, and it even earned her an Emmy award and nominations at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice.

HBO Max

Some would argue that it's disappointing that Milioti will not appear as Sofia Falcone in the sequel, considering the widespread praise she received.

The actress' psychologically layered performance in The Penguin would've been great to witness alongside Robert Pattinson's portrayal of the titular DC hero, but it's possible that there is a strong reason why she won't be in it, such as creative issues.

Every Villain Reported & Rumored to Appear in The Batman Part 2

Harvey Dent

DC Studios

Sebastian Stan is confirmed to jump ship from the MCU to DC after reports came in that he is tapped to play Harvey Dent in The Batman - Part 2. This makes him one of the key villains in the highly anticipated DC sequel.

It is unknown if he will transform into Two-Face in the sequel, but his inclusion largely suggests that Dent will be fleshed out more as a tragic district attorney figure before fully embracing a heel turn against Batman.

Penguin

HBO Max

Following his incredible small-screen stint in his own spinoff series on HBO Max, Colin Farrell is confirmed to return in The Batman - Part 2, but there's a catch because he will have "a smaller role" as The Penguin in the sequel. Penguin's small role could be tied to his new position as a major underworld figure in Gotham.

Joker

DC Studios

The completely different version of Barry Keoghan's Joker is also slated to return. Joker was last seen inside Arkham Asylum, and he will likely stay there in the sequel as The Batman franchise develops him even further while having a supporting role who may or may not intersect with Batman's investigation.

Christopher Dent

DC Comics

Deadline's Justin Kroll reported that Harvey Dent's dad, Christopher, will have a "big role" in The Batman - Part 2, but details about his involvement in the story remain under wraps.

DC Comics depicted Christopher Dent as an alcoholic and abusive father of Harvey, who is suffering from mental illness. Harvey's habit of flipping a coin as Two-Face to decide life-or-death questions stems directly from his childhood because his father, Christopher, would flip a coin to decide whether to beat him.

Scarlett Johansson's Character

Scarlett Johansson

Another former MCU mainstay who will join The Batman - Part 2 is Scarlet Johansson, and she is set to play a mystery character in the sequel who could serve as a dangerous threat against Bruce Wayne.

A previous rumor claimed that she would play Bruce Wayne's love interest, leading fans to believe that she could portray Andrea Beaumont (Phantasm). Others have theorized that she could play Glinda Dent, Harvey Dent's wife, who could secretly pull the strings for her husband's villain turn.

Clayface

DC Comics

While Clayface is due to make his live-action DCU debut soon in his solo villain Batman spinoff under the DC Studios umbrella later this year, a previous report from Deadline in March 2023 claimed that a version of Clayface would appear in The Batman - Part 2.

Given that it has been years since that report, it's possible that the plans of introducing another Clayface might have been scrapped, but the sequel could still surprise fans by including the villain as a potential inmate inside Arkham Asylum.

Hush

DC Comics

Another rumored Batman villain who will appear in the sequel is Hush (aka Tommy Elliot). Including this foe to the already-stacked villain lineup of The Batman - Part 2 would make it more personal for Bruce Wayne because Tommy was once his closest friend in Gotham's elite circles.

Court of Owls

DC Comics

While it is still a rumor, it would be interesting to witness the manipulation and the sinister schemes of The Court of Owls as a potential villain in The Batman - Part 2, considering they are an ancient secret society composed of Gotham's wealthiest and most powerful elites.

Including this dangerous group could unpack more of Gotham's history and possibly reveal that the Waynes could've been a member of this group in the past (which adds another compelling layer to Bruce's already tragic backstory).