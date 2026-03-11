The Batman 2: New Photos Released By Robert Pattinson Sequel's Cinematographer Have DC Fans Convinced That It Will Be Much Scarier Than the First Movie

When The Batman arrived in theaters in March 2022, it redefined what a DC movie could look like in the modern era. Matt Reeves' noir-drenched take on Gotham City leaned harder into horror and detective fiction than any Batman film before it. Cinematographer Greig Fraser shot the film in a style so striking that legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins called it the best-shot film of 2022 and lamented its lack of Oscar recognition as nothing more than industry snobbery toward franchise films. It grossed over $772 million worldwide and left fans hungry for more.

The road to its sequel, The Batman, Part II, has not been without its complications. After years of script development and multiple delays, one of the most significant behind-the-scenes changes came when Fraser departed the project and was replaced by Erik Messerschmidt. Now, before filming has even begun, Messerschmidt is showing what he can do via visuals he shared on his Instagram. The cinematographer posted a series of photos that have fans convinced the sequel will be much scarier than the first.

Erik Messerschmidt

The images carry a distinctly eerie quality: dark, atmospheric, and unsettling in a good way. The photos felt like a sneak peek into the vibe The Batman Part II's going to bring.

Erik Messerschmidt

These shots give credence to a statement actor Colin Farrell made last year. Speaking at the Zurich Film Festival with The Hollywood Reporter, Farrell, who returns as Gotham crime boss Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, offered a glimpse of where The Batman Part II is headed. "I've read the script, from start to finish, and I can't say much about it," Farrell said. "But it's deeper, scarier, the stakes are bigger. I'm really excited to see it."

Erik Messerschmidt

The first film was not shy about its horror DNA. Reeves leaned into the idea of Batman as something the criminal underworld genuinely fears. For Farrell to suggest the sequel goes further is exciting, and these shots by Messerschmidt show the actor wasn’t kidding.

How Scary Will The Batman Part 2 Be?

The villains in The Batman Part II reinforce the idea that the film will be scarier than the first. The first film's primary threat was the Riddler, a Zodiac-inspired serial killer whose terror was very gripping. The sequel appears to be building something more layered and, in some ways, more psychologically disturbing. Harvey Dent is confirmed, played by Sebastian Stan, and the arc from idealistic DA to Two-Face is one of the darkest stories in the Batman canon. His physical transformation is gruesome and horror-coded.

Barry Keoghan's Joker is also expected to return. In Reeves' version, this Joker is not the polished, theatrical villain fans know from other adaptations. Reeves says he's a "pre-Joker Joker." Still, he's going to be scary; it's Joker after all. The villain appeared in the first film but didn’t get much screen time. Letting him loose in the sequel, even in a limited capacity, would raise the drama significantly.

Then there is Scarlett Johansson's mystery role and the reported inclusion of Christopher Dent, Harvey's abusive father, an important character from the comics. Reeves' Gotham is dark and crawling with some of the worst people imaginable. With the stakes getting more serious in the next film, it's going to be frightening times for the city's residents.