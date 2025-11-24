The Batman 2: Every Confirmed Character Ranked by Strength Level

The Batman: Part 2 is bringing back five major characters from director Matt Reeves' Crime Saga, and one stands far stronger than the rest. Details are limited regarding the cast and storyline for the October 2027 sequel. As Reeves only finished the script over the summer in time to begin filming in early 2026, the filmmaker is still working out the movie's all-important villain casting, with the identity of the mystery antagonist still unclear.

Every The Batman 2 Character's Strength Level Ranked

5. Joker

DC

It almost feels wrong to place the Joker at the bottom of The Batman: Part 2's character strength ranking, mainly for all the trouble he has caused Bruce Wayne over their long history. However, for now, Barry Keoghan's Joker hasn't shown off much prowess to justify placing him any higher.

The Batman only featured the Joker as a voiceover cameo toward the end, speaking to Paul Dano's Riddler in Arkham Asylum. Keoghan originally appeared in a five-minute deleted face-off between Batman and Joker, with the Caped Crusader turning to his adversary for help investigating Riddler.

A report from Collider stated that Irish actor Keoghan will reprise his role as the Clown Prince of Crime in Part 2, but he won't be the main villain. While he may soon rise in this ranking, all fans know is that he was defeated by Batman and landed in Arkham Asylum for his unknown crimes.

4. Jim Gordon

DC

Jeffrey Wright's Jim Gordon proves himself to be a formidable detective in the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD), who undoubtedly has a plethora of crime-fighting experience under his belt, given his high rank and many years of police work.

As a lieutenant in the GCPD, Jim Gordon has considerable influence and support behind him. There's no doubt this will only grow as time passes and he evolves into the Commissioner Gordon fans know and love.

Part 2 will mark the second appearance of Wright's Gordon, who was once planned to lead an HBO Max spin-off and investigate GCPD corruption, which may have given him further opportunities to raise his strength ranking.

3. Alfred

DC

Many would be quick to underestimate Andy Serkis' friendly butler Alfred Pennyworth, forgetting that, in The Batman's universe, he has a strong British military background and was instrumental in training Bruce Wayne in combat.

Years before The Batman, and even before Thomas and Martha Wayne were killed, Pennyworth was a British intelligence operative. His former career proved instrumental in forming Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight, both for having taught him multiple martial arts and for his skills as a code breaker.

While Alfred has yet to truly demonstrate his own fighting skills in this universe, the knowledge he imparted to his adopted son almost guarantees he is a force to be reckoned with in his own right, which could be highlighted in Part 2.

2. The Penguin

DC

While Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb, aka the Penguin, began the Crime Saga as the manager of the Iceberg Lounge and a low-level associate of the Falcon family, that all changed in his HBO Max show. Though he hasn't shown much physical prowess, there's no denying his influence earns him a #2 spot on this ranking.

However, after a power struggle, he has assumed control of Gotham's criminal underbelly, entering Part 2, making him a formidable force to be reckoned with in the city, who could be a great help or nuisance to the Dark Knight.

Unfortunately, fans may not see much of the Penguin in The Batman: Part 2, as Farrell confirmed he will play a "smaller role" in the sequel. Given his new place in Gotham's criminal underworld, Batman may turn to Penguin for information, or possibly set him up as a greater villain in the potential Part 3.

1. Batman

DC

Of course, it's tough to argue that Robert Pattinson's Batman himself isn't the strongest figure in the Part 2 cast. As with any incarnation of the Dark Knight, the DC superhero demonstrated an impressive mastery of martial arts, combined with physical strength and fitness, in his debut appearance.

Matt Reeves' Caped Crusader easily dismantles numerous goons in the subway, the Iceberg Lounge, and Gotham Square Garden, tanking numerous punches in the process. It's unclear how much progress he will make by the sequel, as it was recently confirmed that it will only have a minor time jump.

Beyond the physical capability that is expected for any Batman, this Bruce Wayne got more opportunities than ever to show off his impressive detective skills, uncovering the mystery surrounding Paul Dano's Riddler in his solo debut.